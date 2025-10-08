Report: Global Uncertainty Derails $2.5trn Construction Projects

Persistent uncertainty is set to wipe out $2.5 trillion from the value of construction activity globally this year, disrupting delivery across markets, according to new global research from Currie & Brown, a world-leading provider of cost management, project management and advisory services.

The report titled, “Building Certainty in an Era of Relentless Change,” surveys over 1,000 global decision-makers, each responsible for construction pipelines averaging $12.9 billion. It reveals a disturbing picture of the damaging impact of uncertainty on construction projects, and the potential knock-on consequences for the wider economy.

It said one in four projects was cancelled outright due to the uncertainty, adding that most construction leaders expect conditions to worsen in the coming two years. From inflation and geopolitical conflict to climate change and fast-moving technology, today’s pressures rarely appear on their own. They overlap and spread across industries and borders.

A policy change in one region can disrupt supply chains in another. A climate event can delay projects far beyond its source, the report notes. It disclosed that construction leaders faced pressure on two sides: External shocks include rising costs, political risk and weather events while internal issues range from outdated procurement to rushed design and unclear governance.

The report said that these risks did not stay separate; they connect and grow, adding that when they collide, they increase costs, damage trust, and put delivery at risk. It highlighted that “if we don’t control these risks, they only create more uncertainty, stressing that we must stop planning for uncertainty and start building for it.”

According to the report, on average, respondents reported a financial loss equivalent to 13.7% of their construction pipeline in the past year, which amounts to $2.1 billion per organisation – enough to fund two major hospitals or build 40 high schools in an advanced economy.

Applied to global construction spending, that loss equates to a total of $2.5 trillion – more than the GDP of Italy and almost twice the combined annual revenue of Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, it said. “The construction sector has always experienced its fair share of volatility. But this goes well beyond the usual cycle. In over 40 years in the industry, I’ve not seen such a persistently uncertain market,” said Dr Alan Manuel, Group Chief Executive Officer, Currie & Brown.

He added: “Part of the challenge lies in how we work. External factors such as rising costs, political shifts and weather events play a clear role. But systemic issues are just as critical. Outdated procurement, misaligned objectives and a culture that accepts billion-dollar projects without complete designs continue to embed risk.

If we don’t control these challenges, the disruption will only grow, which we can’t allow because construction underpins economies and improves lives. This industry is too important to be allowed to fall behind.”