Report: Global Trade Shows ‘Resilience’ Despite Trump’s Tariffs

Global trade has demonstrated unexpected resilience over the past year, outpacing initial projections despite a significant shift in United States’ trade policy and the implementation of new tariff regimes by the Donald Trump administration, according to a report by Oxford Economics.

The report shows that while global exports surged in 2025, the drivers of this growth have shifted away from traditional US import demand toward complex trade rerouting and currency fluctuations. A key finding of the report is the massive role of trade diversion in masking the impact of tariffs.

Analysts estimate that trade rerouting — where goods, particularly from China, are sent through third-party countries like Vietnam before reaching the US — accounted for more than 20 per cent of Chinese exports in 2025.

“Trade diversion materially reduced effective US tariff burdens,” the report said, noting that this practice alone drove $1,455 billion of the rise in global trade growth last year.

This “double counting” of goods as they pass through intermediaries has kept trade statistics high even as direct trade corridors between major powers face increased friction. The report identifies an “underappreciated tailwind” in the form of a weaker US dollar.

As the global trade system remains heavily dollar-dominated, the depreciation of the greenback has effectively cheapened dollar-invoiced goods, strengthening international trade linkages and offsetting some of the costs associated with new protectionist measures.

While overall US import demand trended below projections in late 2025, the first quarter of last year saw a significant spike driven by artificial intelligence related technology. This frontloaded demand, combined with businesses rushing to import goods ahead of anticipated tariff hikes, provided a critical cushion for global exporters.

Looking ahead, Oxford Economics said it expects trade growth to cool from the highs of 2025 but it maintains a medium-term outlook that remains above early-2025 expectations.

The report suggests that “capital-intensive” goods — such as high-end machinery and technology — are gaining a competitive edge in the international market over “labourintensive” products, which are bearing the brunt of new tariff burdens.

New Telegraph reports that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) last Thursday, said that a surge in Artificial Intelligence-related trade and goods front-loading to avoid U.S. tariffs, enabled a better-thanexpected growth performance for global trade.

The organization predicted that growth in world trade in goods will decelerate markedly to 1.9% this year from 4.6% in 2025 and could slow down even more if the Middle East war continues to push energy prices higher and disrupt global transport.

Although global trade remains resilient, buoyed by trade in AI-related products, the growth forecast is under pressure from the expanding U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, according to WTO DirectorGeneral, Dr. Ngozi OkonjoIweala.