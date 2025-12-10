Report: Global Trade Set To Exceed Record $35trn In 2025

Global trade is set to grow by about 7% this year and is on track to exceed a record $35 trillion, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report on Tuesday.

The UN agency, which disclosed this in its final Global Trade Update of the year, said: “The new data confirm that trade continued expanding through the second half of 2025, even as geopolitical tensions, higher costs and uneven global demand slowed momentum.”

The report said that East Asia, Africa and South–South trade were the strongest drivers of global gains, while “manufacturing – especially electronics – continued to drive global trade during the third quarter of 2025.”

It further stated that there was a lag in the energy and automotive sectors, adding that, “Trade imbalances stay high and geopolitical fragmentation is reshaping flows, with friendshoring and nearshoring strengthening again.”

Specifically, the report said: “Between July and September, global trade grew 2.5 per cent compared with the previous three months. Goods rose nearly 2%, services four per cent. Growth is expected to continue in the year’s final quarter, though at a slower pace: 0.5 per cent for goods and two per cent for services.

If projections hold, goods would add about $1.5 trillion to this year’s total and services $750 billion, consistent with an overall 7% annual increase. “A key shift is unfolding on prices.

After two quarters in which trade values rose partly because goods became more expensive, prices are now expected to drop. As a result, the increase in global trade at the end of 2025 comes from higher volumes – the actual quantity of goods shipped – rather than from price increases.”

This points to stable demand even as inflation eases. “East Asia recorded the strongest export growth over the past year (9%), supported by a 10 per cent surge in intra-regional trade.

Africa also performed strongly, with imports up 10 per cent and exports six per cent. South–South trade expanded around eight per cent, reflecting deepening economic ties among developing economies.