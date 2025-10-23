Report: Global Trade Resilient Despite US Tariffs

Global trade continues to show strength despite US tariffs reaching their highest levels since the 1930s. DHL and New York University’s Stern School of Business have released an updated edition of the DHL Global Connectedness Tracker, providing the first systematic assessment of how international trade and investment are adapting to US trade policy under President Trump’s second term.

Drawing on over 20 million data points from more than 25 sources, the report presents a detailed view of globalization trends. The Tracker projects that global trade volumes will grow at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent between 2025 and 2029—roughly in line with the pace of the previous decade.

The report notes that trade expansion persists partly because only 13 percent of global goods imports went to the US in 2024, while nine per cent of exports originated there.

Most other countries have not matched the US in imposing broad tariffs. John Pearson, CEO DHL Express: “Trade barriers do not serve the world’s best interests. But we must never underestimate the creativity of buyers and sellers around the world who want to do business with each other.

At DHL, we’re ready to help our customers seize the countless trade opportunities that continue to emerge across international markets.” While tariffs are slowing trade growth, they are not stopping it. The forecast for global goods trade between 2025 and 2029 has been revised from 3.1 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

North America experienced the sharpest downgrade, falling from 2.7 to 1.5 per cent, while projections for South and Central America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East and North Africa were upgraded due to limited tariff exposure and increased oil production.

The DHL Global Connectedness Tracker reports that global trade in the first half of 2025 expanded faster than in any comparable period since 2010, excluding the pandemic recovery. US importers accelerated purchases early in the year ahead of tariff hikes, while China offset declining exports to the US with increased shipments to ASEAN, Africa, and the EU. Even after frontloading subsided, global trade volumes remained above 2024 levels.

Data on international corporate investment during the first half of 2025 suggest continued engagement in foreign markets. While uncertainty curbed some smaller cross-border transactions, the share of international mergers and acquisitions remained largely unchanged.

Steven A. Altman, Director of the DHL Initiative on Globalization at NYU Stern’s Center for the Future of Management: “Trade and international business investment trends so far in 2025 do not support the view that globalization has gone into reverse.

Companies are managing the risks and opportunities of a connected world rather than retreating to within countries or regions.” Despite the highest number of active global conflicts since World War II, the Tracker finds no significant realignment of global trade into opposing geopolitical blocs.

Although US-China trade ties have weakened and Russia remains largely disconnected from Western economies, overall global trade networks have not fragmented. Contrary to widespread belief, trade is also not becoming more regional.

The average distance traded goods travel has risen to a record 5,000 kilometers, while intra-regional trade has dropped to 51 per cent of global totals. Greenfield investment and cross-border M&A activity also remain globally diversified.

The overall level of globalization, measured across trade, capital, information, and people flows, stands at 25 per cent—nearly unchanged from its record high in 2022— underscoring the continued strength of international connectivity.