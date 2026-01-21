Report: Global Tourism Records 1.52bn Int’l Tourist Arrivals In 2025

…As Africa leads with 81m

3% to 4% growth projected for 2026
Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Global tourism continued on the growth trajectory in 2025, recording 4% growth rate, with 1.52 billion international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) on the board.

Meanwhile, Africa led the board with 81 million visitors as most destinations worldwide posted solid results.

According to the World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism report for 2025, the arrivals figure is almost 60 million more than in 2024. It noted that these numbers reflected a return to pre-pandemic growth trends, closer to the 5% average increase per year between 2009 and 2019.

It further noted the results were driven by strong demand, robust performance from large source markets and the ongoing recovery of destinations in Asia and the Pacific, alongside increased air connectivity and enhanced visa facilitation.

Speaking on this development, UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Alnuwais said: “Demand for travel remained high throughout 2025, despite high inflation in tourism services and uncertainty from geopolitical tensions.’’

With eyes on 2026, she projected a stronger growth, saying; ‘‘We expect this positive trend to continue into 2026 as the global economy is expected to remain steady and destinations still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels fully recover.”

Details of the report show Africa had the strongest results in 2025 as Asia and the Pacific rebound. The regional and sub-regional report shows that Europe, which is the world’s largest destination region, recorded 793 million international tourists, a 4% increase from 2024 and 6% more than in 2019.

Western Europe (+5%) and Southern Mediterranean Europe (+3%) saw robust performance. Central and Eastern Europe rebounded strongly (+6%), though arrivals remained 9% below 2019 levels.

The Americas (218 million) recorded 1% growth, with mixed results across subregions. South America (+7%) and Central America (+5%) led results by subregion.

Africa, with 81 million, saw an 8% increase in arrivals, with particularly strong results in North Africa (+11%). The Middle East recorded 3% growth, equivalent to 39% above pre-pandemic levels, the strongest results relative to 2019. The region virtually reached the mark of 100 million international visitors in 2025.

Arrivals in Asia and the Pacific (331 million) grew 6%. North-East Asia led performance with 13% growth over 2024, while South Asia recovered pre-pandemic levels.

The tourism sector export revenues reached a record $2.2 trillion in 2025. The monthly data show strong visitor spending throughout 2025, with preliminary estimates pointing to $1.9 trillion in international tourism receipts globally, a 5% increase from 2024.

Among the world’s top tourism earners, the United Kingdom and France (both +9%), as well as Spain (+7%) and Türkiye (+6%), saw solid growth in the first 10 to 12 months of 2025 compared to the same months of 2024.

Data on international tourism expenditure reflects the same trend of strong demand, especially among large source markets such as the United States (+8%), France (+4%), as well as Spain (+16%) and the Republic of Korea (+10%).

In terms of outlook for 2026, the sector is expected to grow 3% to 4% compared to 2025, assuming that Asia and the Pacific continue to recover, global economic conditions remain favourable and geopolitical conflicts do not escalate. Uncertainty from current geopolitical tensions and conflicts poses an increasing risk for tourism in 2026.