Report: Global Project Finance Fell By 26% In 2024

International Project Finance (IPF), a key financing mechanism for largescale infrastructure and sustainable development projects, declined by 26 per cent globally in 2024, continuing a steep downward trend that began the previous year, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) latest World Investment Report.

The 2025 report attributed the drop to tightening financial conditions, including rising interest rates, exchange rate volatility, and heightened investor risk aversion.

It said that these constraints have particularly impacted capital-intensive infrastructure projects in developing economies.

IPF typically supports large-scale investments in utilities, transport, communications, and renewable energy – sectors closely tied to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The IPF downturn in 2024 led to a 9 percent drop in infrastructure project numbers. Announcements in renewable energy fell 12 percent, while projects in critical minerals dropped by nearly 50 percent.

In extractive industries, financing constraints and environmental scrutiny have led to a more selective approach by sponsors and lenders. Several large mining and energy infrastructure projects in Africa and in Latin America have faced delays caused by environmental permitting.

“While most infrastructure-related sectors saw investment slowdowns, digital infrastructure was a notable exception.

Project numbers rose by 4 percent, and broader digital sectors, including platforms and services, recorded a 17 per cent increase in deals and a doubling of total value.

This reflects sustained investor interest in digital transformation, even amid challenging financing conditions,” the report said. UNCTAD highlighted that developing countries – especially low-income and frontier markets – were hit hardest with IPF deals falling by 23 per cent in 2024.

This decline was driven by high debt levels, tighter financing conditions and growing investor caution, particularly in frontier and low-income markets.

According to the report, developed economies experienced sustained decline, with IPF down 29 per cent overall and by 35 percent in North America.

Similarly, in Least Developed Countries (LDCs), IPF values dropped by 74 percent, and deal numbers fell 41 percent significantly more pronounced than the global average. Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia emerged as outliers.

The report said that in terms of regions, in developing Asia, the number of IPF deals declined 27 per cent, but total project value dropped a sharper 43 percent, indicating reduced investor appetite for large-ticket infrastructure.

The region’s decline was attributed to elevated capital costs and increased risk perceptions related to fiscal and political conditions. “Africa presented a mixed picture.

While project numbers fell 3 percent, total IPF value rose 15 per cent, driven by a handful of major energy and transport deals, especially in Egypt. The country accounted for four of the region’s seven major renewable energy projects in 2024, totalling about $17 billion.

These included a $3.8 billion undersea transmission line, a $2.5 billion hybrid solar-wind plant, and a $2.2 bil-lion onshore wind project. “Other notable deals included green hydrogen projects in Egypt and Tunisia and two large wind and solar projects in Namibia.

Morocco also attracted a green ammonia and synthetic fuel production project involving investors from China, France, and the US,” the report further said.

Noting that value of IPF deals fell by more than 40 per cent between 2021 and 2024, UNCTAD warned that the slump threatens progress toward the SDGs, especially in goals-aligned sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable transport and critical infrastructure, where IPF provides the majority of external financing.

It said the slump disproportionally affected LDCs, which rely more on international sources of finance for infrastructure projects, adding that SDG-related investment in the LDCs dropped by almost 90 per cent in 2024.

Ahead of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in July, the Report called for stronger roles by governments, multilateral development banks, risk insurance providers, and institutional investors to revive IPF flows, particularly in high-impact sectors.

