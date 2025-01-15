Report: Global Money Market Funds Draw Huge Inflows Amid Tariff Concerns

Share

Investors piled into global money market funds in the week through Jan. 8, spurred by concerns over potential tariff increases with the upcoming change in the U.S. administration and caution ahead of a critical jobs report that could reshape expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, Reuters reported over the weekend.

Citing LSEG Lipper data, the news agency said investors channelled $158.73 billion into global money market funds, their second largest weekly net purchase since April 2020. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, set to take office on January 20, has pledged to impose a 10 per cent tariff on all global imports to the United States.

He has also threatened to implement a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office. Global equity funds secured inflows for a third successive week, reaching a net $11.36 billion.

European equity funds received a net inflow of $8.7 billion, the largest in three weeks. Meanwhile, investors added a net $5.6 billion to Asian funds but withdrew a net $5.05 billion from U.S. funds during the same period.

Global sectoral equity funds witnessed the first weekly net purchase in five weeks, to the tune of $526.24 million. Investors pumped $1.13 billion into the technology sector following five straight weeks of net selling. The communication services sector saw a net $413 million worth of purchases.

Global bond funds also saw significant activity, receiving $19.5 billion, the second inflow in the past four weeks. Government bond funds alone attracted $1.94 billion, their second influx in six weeks, and loan participation funds gathered $2.24 billion.

Meanwhile, commodity funds faced liquidations for the second week in a row, with investors withdrawing $293 million from gold and precious metals funds, taking profits after a substantial $14.32 billion in net purchases throughout 2024.

Emerging market funds showed mixed results. Bond funds broke a four-week selling streak with $2.38 billion in net inflows.

Conversely, equity funds experienced substantial outflows, totaling $973 billion during the week. ‘Strong economy, safe asset demand boosted US dominance in capital flows.’

The strength of the United States’ economic recovery postCOVID and a quest for safe-haven investments helped boost the country’s dominance of global financial flows, while manufacturing incentives led to a surge in foreign direct investment, according to a report by President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA).

In its final report before President Biden leaves office, his CEA said the U.S. had become a magnet for foreign investment given the resilience of the U.S. recovery.

The Biden administration’s push for new investments in infrastructure, clean energy and semiconductor technology attracted global inflows, especially from close allies including Canada, Japan, South Korea and Britain.

“The importance of the United States in global capital markets continues to go from strength to strength reflecting our robust economy,” the report said.

Reuters noted that the report comes as Biden prepares to leave office on Jan. 20, with Presidentelect Donald Trump’s America First agenda and pledge to impose steep tariffs unsettling many allies and threatening to dampen foreign investments, industry experts say.

A chapter on international capital flows in the CEA report noted the U.S. received 41 per cent of global gross capital inflows in 2022-23, the highest share of any country, and nearly double its prepandemic share of 23 per cent.

That came as overall global gross inflows declined to 4.4 per cent from 5.8 per cent of world gross domestic product, or to $4.2 trillion from $4.5 trillion, relative to 2017-19, according to International Monetary Fund data.

Global gross flows into and from China dropped considerably over that period. The U.S. dollar also remained the world’s biggest reserve currency and accounted for an outsized share of global trade and crossborder financial transactions, CEA said.

The dollar’s utility remained intact despite de-dollarisation fears fueled by recent use of financial sanctions, it said, citing the depth and liquidity of the U.S. Treasury market and demand for Treasuries as a safe asset.

The dollar has risen by 7.4 per cent in nominal terms, relative to a basket of trading-partner currencies, since 2022, CEA said, citing Federal Reserve data, and the real trade-weighted value of the dollar is 15 per cent above its 20- year historical average.

The report highlighted high levels of business investment, onethird of which has gone toward factory construction in recent years, noting rising productivity and high rates of business formation driven in part by international financing.

While total capital inflows are below the peak of $2 trillion in 2007 just before the global financial crisis, portfolio investment in equity and debt markets totaled a record $1.23 trillion in 2023, it said. Britain was the top contributor to U.S. capital inflows in 2023, followed by Canada, France, Luxembourg and Singapore.

South Korea was the biggest source of foreign direct investment in the U.S., including ownership of domestic companies, new subsidiaries and expansion of existing operations, with commitments totaling $21.5 billion in 2023.

CEA said the boost came largely as a result of targeted tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act to promote renewable energy and semiconductor work.

The total stock of FDI into the U.S. more than doubled in the last 16 years to $5.4 trillion in 2023 from $2.1 trillion in 2009, CEA said. U.S. firms also continue to invest overseas, with the total stock of foreign direct investment by U.S. firms reaching $6.7 trillion in 2024, and new FDI at $364 billion, it said. Both outbound and inbound investments from China have declined by 23 per cent from 2017 to 2023, CEA said, citing increased scrutiny of potential national security risks.

