Report: Global M&A Market Rebounds In 2024

The 2024 Merger and Acquisition (M&A) market is ending the year much as it began— with anticipation for a break in the buyer-seller logjam, according to a report by Bain & Company.

The report said that the year has been marked by careful adaption as dealmakers accommodate the new realities of higher interest rates and intense regulatory scrutiny.

It stated that overall deal value would reach $3.50 trillion by the end of 2024, up 15 per cent year over year and consistent with mid-2010s levels, adding that global M&A deal volume is up seven per cent year over year, reversing a two-year decline.

According to the report, the Middle East has played a key contribution in this global growth, with the region’s strategic inbound and domestic M&A activity surging by 88 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach $36 billion in the first 10 months (10M) of 2024.

Sovereign wealth funds and government-related en – tities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have led this robust performance, which aligns with broader global trends.

Middle East Head of Bain’s Private Equity and Sovereign Wealth Fund practices, Grégory Garnier, said: “The Middle East’s exceptional M&A growth underscores the region’s transformation into a global investment powerhouse.

Sovereign wealth funds and leading regional players are not only driving domestic opportunities but also capitalising on international markets with strategic precision.

The surge in high-value deals within energy, technology, and advanced manufacturing reflects a broader shift toward innovation and sustainability, positioning the Middle East as a key driver of global economic activity.”

While globally, private equity deal value rose by 29 per cent and venture capital increased by 30 per cent YoY, the Middle East saw extraordinary sector-specific growth.

Energy & Natural Resources, Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing Services reported YoY increases of approximately 140 per cent, 90 per cent, and 300 per cent, respectively.

As challenges and litigation extended deal close timelines in 2024, nearly half (47%) of dealmakers said regulatory concerns impacted the types of deals their companies considered.

This dynamic was mirrored in the Middle East, where global investors in – creasingly prioritised the region due to its comparatively favorable regulatory environment.

Investments in European targets by Middle Eastern acquirers have grown by over 100 per cent YTD compared to 2023, highlighting their strategic realignment toward regions offering better value and stability.

The largest deals globally and regionally showcased a clear focus on synergies. Scale deals accounted for 59 per cent of total deal value in 2024 globally—the highest proportion since 2015—and were also dominant in the Middle East, reflecting the region’s emphasis on consolidating leadership in energy and advanced manufacturing.

In response to persistently high interest rates, strategic acquirers globally have been more selective in their deals, requiring more concrete value creation. Middle Eastern dealmakers exemplified this adaptability, leveraging both revenue and cost synergies in high-value transactions.

The region’s strategic focus and disciplined approach continue to attract global capital.

Early adopters of generative AI reported significant efficiencies in 2024. Globally, one in five M&A practitioners has used the technology for sourcing, screening, and diligence.

