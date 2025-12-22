Report: Global M&A Deals Hit $4.8trn On Strong tech, AI Deals

A potent rebound in global Mergers and Acquisitions(M&A) is on track to deliver the secondhighest total deal value on record in 2025, at a projected $4.8 trillion for the year, up 36 per cent versus 2024, according to a report by Bain & Company.

The report said that a wave of megadeals worth $5 billion or more propelled the year’s resurgence in deal-making, as companies classed as ‘infrequent acquirers’, taking part in M&A relatively rarely, came off the sidelines to make big bets, with 2025’s expected M&A deal count up by only five per cent, despite the overall surge in total deal value.

Deals worth $5 billion-plus contributed 75 per cent of strategic deal value growth, with most of these – around 60 per cent–by infrequent acquirers, and around two-fifths being transformative in scale, with a value of more than 50% of the acquirer’s market capitalization.

These big bets on large-scale, transformational mergers are potentially both high-risk and high reward for acquiring companies, requiring their leaders to put outsized focus on strategic and organizational integration and alignment to create and secure value, Bain’s analysis cautions.

Technology M&A, powered by AI-related deals, was in the vanguard of the year’s surge in merger activity. But the powerful revival in M&A is broad-based across industries and geographies, as well as classes of dealmakers, Bain’s report finds, with deal value across all regions and industries rising by double-digit percentages.

“Companies across industries are seeing an urgent need to reboot strategy. Amid improved deal market conditions, with both buyers and sellers more confident about valuations, strategic buyers are again putting M&A front and center to drive business growth.

The number one reason for increased dealmaking was M&A’s central role in strategy, according to our survey of more than 300 M&A executives,” said Suzanne Kumar, the Executive Vice President of Bain & Company’s M&A and Divestitures practice.

“We see important implications from the dealmaking rebound. This was a year of big bets by companies that traditionally make few deals, and often large-ticket deals become make-or-break moves. Big deals grounded in sound strategy can transform a business and set a new growth trajectory.

But deals for less-strategic reasons can be a recipe for value destruction. It’s impossible to overstate the importance to value-creation of clear and early answers to fundamental questions on factors such as shared vision, operating models, decision-making and execution and culture,” she stated.

Tech M&A is back in force in 2025, with deal value up more than 76% to $478 billion in the year-todate. Notably, almost half of strategic technology deal value for deals larger than $500 million for the year so far involved AI-native companies or deals that cited AI benefits.

Advanced manufacturing was also a major driver of dealmaking, with value up 38 per cent to $717 billion in the year-to-date.

Against the backdrop of the overall 36 per cent rise in deal value expected for 2025, activity among all classes of dealmakers was sharply higher, with deal value up by 38 per cent for strategic transactions, by 31 per cent among financial investors, and by 28% among venture capital players.

A host of factors are identified by Bain’s analysis as driving this year’s new wave of M&A as companies took the decision to buy to grow and respond to changing profit pools.

Many of the headwinds for M&A during the postpandemic years have calmed, while regulations as well as the cost of capital have eased, Bain notes.