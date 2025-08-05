Report: Global Investors Scramble For Nigerian Assets

Global investors are showing more interest in Nigerian assets due to improving economic indicators, according to a report by The African Banker magazine.

Noting that Nigeria’s sovereign risk spread has already fallen to the lowest level since January 2020, “erasing the premium accumulated during the pandemic and subsequent strain on its economy,” the report said that while US President Donald Trump’s widening trade war has taken emerging markets on a wild ride, “Nigeria has quietly held its own, attracting foreign capital reassured by currency reforms and other measures designed to revive the economy of Africa’s most-populous nation.”

“Nigeria appears to be back in business as long-awaited economic reforms take shape,” said Emre Akcakmak, portfolio manager at East Capital. Key measures include improved currency liquidity, lee- way for investors to repatriate their profit, and the stable naira. “We feel the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will continue to stem any sharp appreciation of the naira to limit profit-taking from the fast money community,” Akcakmak said.

“Portfolio inflows have likely been supported by improved confidence amid key structural reforms, better FX market functioning and moderating dollarnaira volatility, as well as the still-robust nominal yield buffer,” Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Plc, told Bloomberg. “Besides, Nigeria’s local market is seen as less correlated with global risk conditions than more liquid EM peers,” he added.