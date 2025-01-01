Report: Global Equity Funds Regain Inflows On US Inflation Relief

Share

Global equity funds witnessed sharp in – flows in the week through December 25, 2024 rebounding from significant net sales the previous week, buoyed by a benign U.S. inflation report and relief that Washington had averted a government shutdown, which restored investor confidence in risk assets.

According to Reuters, LSEG data shows that investors pumped a hefty $34.38 billion into global equity funds, the largest amount in six weeks, following a net $36.84 billion worth of sales in the week before.

A report from the Commerce Department penultimate Friday showed the PCE price index rose 0.1 per cent in November, cooler than analysts expected, restoring some hope for further Federal Reserve rate cuts next year. U.S. equity funds attracted $20.56 billion, marking their seventh inflow in eight weeks.

Meanwhile, European and Asian funds also saw substantial inflows, capturing $5.11 billion and $2.84 billion, respectively. Global sectoral equity funds experienced net outflows for the third consecutive week, totaling $2.48 billion.

Specifically, investors pulled out $810 million from healthcare funds, $639 million from consumer discretionary funds, and $480 million from metals and mining sector funds.

Global bond funds recorded net sales of $1.47 billion for a second consecutive week, following a streak of 51 successive weekly inflows that ended on Dec. 11.

Global high yield bond funds saw their largest outflow in eight months, with net sales amounting to $2.99 billion during the week.

Conversely, investors injected $1.78 billion into short-term bond funds. Investors added a net $16.95 billion to money market funds, reversing two weeks of net sales.

In commodities, gold and precious metal funds attracted a net $1.25 billion, marking the largest weekly inflow in nine weeks, while energy funds saw net sales of $212 million.

Meanwhile, data covering 29,565 emerging market funds indicated that equity funds continued their trend with net sales of $1.75 billion for a seventh consecutive week, and bond funds also experienced net outflows totaling $957 million.

