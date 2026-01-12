Report: Global Economy Set For 2.7% Growth

Global economic output is forecast to grow by 2.7 per cent in 2026, slightly below the 2.8 per cent estimated for 2025 and well below the pre-pandemic average of 3.2 per cent, according to the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026, released by the United Nations.

The report said that while unexpected resilience to sharp increases in US tariffs, supported by solid consumer spending and easing inflation, helped sustain growth in 2025, underlying weaknesses persist.

Subdued investment and limited fiscal space are weighing on economic activity, raising the prospect that the world economy could settle into a persistently slower growth path than in the pre-pandemic era, the report further said.

It noted that while a partial easing of trade tensions helped limit disruptions to international commerce, the impact of higher tariffs, coupled with elevated macroeconomic uncertainties, is expected to become more evident in 2026.

The report also said that while financial conditions have eased amid monetary loosening and improved sentiment, risks remain high given stretched valuations— especially in sectors linked to rapid advances in artificial intelligence.

In addition, according to the report, high debt levels and borrowing costs are constraining policy space, especially for many developing economies.

Commenting on the report, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said: “A combination of economic, geopolitical and technological tensions is reshaping the global landscape, generating new economic uncertainty and social vulnerabilities.

“Many developing economies continue to struggle and, as a result, progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals remains distant for much of the world.”

Specifically, the report said that economic growth in the United States is projected at 2.0 per cent in 2026, compared to 1.9 per cent in 2025, supported by monetary and fiscal easing, adding that a softening labour market will, however, likely weigh on momentum.

In the European Union, economic growth is forecast at 1.3 per cent in 2026, down from 1.5 per cent in 2025, as higher US tariffs and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty dampen exports. Output in Japan is expected to expand by 0.9 per cent in 2026, compared with 1.2 per cent in 2025, with a modest domestic recovery partly offsetting weaker external conditions.

In East Asia, growth is projected at 4.4 per cent in 2026, down from 4.9 per cent in 2025 as the boost from front-loaded exports fades. China’s economy is expected to grow by 4.6 per cent, slightly lower than in 2025, supported by targeted policy measures.

In South Asia, growth is forecast at 5.6 per cent in 2026, easing from 5.9 per cent, led by India’s 6.6 per cent expansion, driven by resilient consumption and substantial public investment. In Africa, output is projected to grow by 4.0 per cent in 2026, marginally up from 3.9 per cent in 2025.

However, high debt and climate-related shocks pose significant risks. Meanwhile, the report said that global trade proved resilient in 2025, expanding by a faster-than-expected 3.8 per cent despite elevated policy uncertainty and rising tariffs.

It stated that while the expansion was driven by the front-loading of shipments early in the year and robust growth in services trade, momentum is expected to ease, with trade growth projected to slow to 2.2 per cent in 2026.