Report: Global dividends hit record $1.66trn in 2023

Global dividends are on course to beat a record $1.66 trillion reached last year, according to a report by Janus Henderson Group, after a raft of companies, including Saudi Aramco and Porsche, promised to increase payouts in 2024.

Dividends increased five per cent in 2023, a third consecutive record high following a brief decline in payouts during the pandemic in 2020, according to the report.

The fund manager expects total dividends to hit a fresh high of $1.72 trillion this year, up 3.9 per cent on a headline basis.

The payments suggest balance sheets are resilient, despite a global economic downturn and higher debt-servicing costs. It’s also an indication of the benefits to the banking sector of higher interest rates.

Almost half the dividend growth last year came from banks, which rewarded shareholders following a surge in profit from lending.

“Corporate cash flow in most sectors remained strong and this provided plenty of firepower,” said Ben Lofthouse, head of global equity income at Janus Henderson.

Large cuts from just five companies reduced the global underlying growth rate by two percentage points in 2023, masking the broad-based growth in many parts of the world, according to the report.

Europe was a “key engine of growth” with record payouts up by 10.4 per cent year-on-year on an underlying basis, while globally, 86 per cent of companies either increased dividends or held them steady, the analysts wrote.