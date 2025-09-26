Report: Global Debt Hits Record $337.7trn High On Sustained Dollar Slide

Global debt hit a record high of $337.7 trillion at the end of Q2’25, driven by easing global financial conditions, a softer US dollar and a more accommodative stance from major central banks, a quarterly report issued by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), showed on Thursday.

The IIF, a financial services trade group, said that global debt rose over $21 trillion in the first half of the year to $337.7 trillion. rance, the United States, Germany, Britain, and Japan recorded the largest increases in debt levels in US dollar terms, though some of that was due to a waning dollar, the IIF found. The US currency has weakened 9.75 per cent since the start of the year against a basket of major trading partners.

“The scale of this increase was comparable to the surge seen in H2 2020, when pandemicrelated policy responses drove an unprecedented buildup in global debt,” the IIF said in its Global Debt Monitor. Looking at debt-to-GDP ratios – an indicator of the ability to repay debt by comparing to what is being produced – Canada, China, Saudi Arabia and Poland saw the sharpest increases.

The ratio declined in Ireland, Japan, and Norway, the report found. Overall, the global debt-tooutput ratio continued to move slowly lower, standing just above 324 per cent. However, in emerging markets the ratio hit 242.4 per cent- a new record after a downward revision on the last report in May. Total debt in emerging markets rose by $3.4 trillion in the second quarter to a record high of more than $109 trillion.

Emerging markets face a record high of nearly $3.2 trillion in bond and loan redemptions in the remainder of 2025, the IIF said. It warned that fiscal strains could intensify in countries such as Japan, Germany, and France, urging caution over so-called “bond vigilantes” – referring to investors who sell off bonds of countries whose finances they deem unsustainable.