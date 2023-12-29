Report: Global Dealmaking Fell to $2.9TRN in 2023

Global dealmaking in 2023 fell below $3 trillion for the first time in a decade, reaching $2.9 trillion, down 17 per cent from 2022, data released by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) shows. It was the first time since 2008-09 that the value of deals announced fell more than 10 percent for two consecutive years, the LSEG said. Analysts attribute the plunge to a potent cocktail of headwinds, primarily the surge in interest rates implemented by central banks world- wide and the escalating geopolitical tensions on several fronts.

Higher borrowing costs significantly reduced the financial attractiveness of many potential acquisitions, while heightened uncertainty surrounding various international conflicts further dampened investor appetite for risk. “2023 has been a very slow year, more subdued than we expected when you look at the volume of deals,” said Simona Maellare, global co-head of the alternative capital group at UBS. According to a Financial Times report, Europe showed the sharpest drop, down 28 per cent annually, while the Asia- Pacific region was 25 percent lower and the US 6 per cent. Dealmakers have had to contend with challenges on multiple fronts.

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) had already been in decline following a pandemic-era surge in activity, with regulators taking a more muscular approach and the rapid increase in global interest rates cooling the private equity market. A pair of mega US energy deals from Exxonmobil and Chevron, each worth over $50 billion, lifted transaction volumes in the final months of this year. The value of deals struck in the fourth quarter was 28 per cent higher than the third quarter.

However, Israel’s war with Hamas, which started in October, stopped a more widespread deal- making revival from taking off. “The regulatory environment has been tricky through the year,” said Mark Sorrell, co-head of global M&A at Goldman Sachs. “As sentiment was improving, you had the Middle East happen.” Deals from financial sponsors declined 30 per cent over the past year to $562 billion. Advisers said private equity groups had difficulty agreeing to valuations on assets.

Brookfield’s shelved plans to sell the holiday resort group Center Parcs for more than £4 billion exemplified the difficulty of finding investors willing to pay up at a time of higher interest rates and inflation.