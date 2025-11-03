Report: Global Central Banks Converge Towards Rate Cut Caution

With the US Federal Reserve moving back into line with other major rate setters after it cut rates by a quarter point last Wednesday, but pushed back against market bets that it would keep going as the Washington shutdown fogs up its forecasting lens, Reuters, over the weekend, reported that global central banks are converging towards rate cut caution, citing the decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank to leave rates unchanged last Thursday.

According to the report, the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which cut its key rate to 0% in June, is widely expected to hold steady with markets pricing a long pause.

“In its first set of minutes detailing its rate setting discussions, published last week, the SNB quashed market speculation that it would return to negative rates to stop the strong franc pushing the sluggish economy into deflation,” the report said.

It also noted that the Bank of Canada, which is battling an economic slowdown exacerbated by US tariffs and the inflationary impact of the trade war, cut rates to a more than three-year low of 2.25 per cent last Wednesday.

For Sweden, the report said that the Swedish Riksbank meets this week after cutting rates to 1.75 per cent in September and has indicated that it expects elevated inflation to prove transitory.

“Money markets price in less than a one in five chance of further easing before 2026 as domestic inflation stays sticky, which has sent traders piling in to Sweden’s crown. The currency has risen 15 per cent against the dollar year-to-date,” the report stated.