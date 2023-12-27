Report: Global banks cut 60,000 jobs in 2023

Global banks eliminated more than 60,000 jobs in 2023, marking one of the heaviest years for cuts since the financial crisis and reversing much of their hiring as they emerged from Covid-19, a Financial Times (FT) report has said. Investment banks suffered a second consecutive year of plummeting fees as dealmaking and public listings dried up, leaving Wall Street trying to protect profit margins by reducing headcount.

Elsewhere, the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS has already resulted in at least 13,000 fewer roles at the combined bank, with further big redundancy rounds expected in the year ahead. “There is no stability, no investment, no growth in most banks — and there are likely to be more job cuts,” said Lee Thacker, owner of financial services headhunting firm Silvermine Partners, adding: “There are some very nice gifts being sent to bosses at the moment.” Twenty of the world’s biggest banks cut at least 61,905 jobs in 2023, according to Financial Times calculations. That compares with more than 140,000 jobs slashed by the same lenders during the global financial crisis of 2007-08. The FT used company disclosures and its own reporting to compile the data and did not include smaller banks or minor staff cuts so the overall total of job losses in the sector will be higher.

Previous years of extensive job losses by banks, such as 2015 and 2019, were affected by largescale cuts at European lenders struggling to cope with historic low interest rates. But at least half of 2023’s reductions came from Wall Street lenders, whose investment banking businesses have struggled to cope with the speed of interest rate rises in the US and Europe. In many of those instances, the lenders are rowing back on hires they made coming out of the pandemic when pent-up demand for dealmaking sparked a war for talent between investment banks. However, the biggest cuts by a single institution came at Switzerland’s UBS as it began to digest its former rival. Within hours of Credit Suisse’s rescue in March, market watchers began predicting that the most significant banking merger since the financial crisis would result in tens of thousands of job cuts. Credit Suisse had already planned to slash 9,000 roles, but UBS was expected to cut further and faster as it removed duplicate positions and wound down much of its former competitor’s accident-prone investment bank. In November, UBS disclosed that it had already cut 13,000 jobs from the combined group, leaving it with a total headcount of 116,000.

But chief executive Sergio Ermotti has signalled that 2024 will be the “pivotal year” for the takeover and analysts expect thousands more jobs to go in the months ahead. The second-biggest cutter of 2023 was Wells Fargo, which this month revealed it had lowered its global headcount by 12,000 to 230,000. The bank said it had spent $186 million on severance costs in the third quarter alone, with 7,000 jobs jettisoned. Chief executive Charlie Scharf announced that the bank had set aside as much as $1bn for further severance costs, suggesting tens of thousands of more jobs are at risk.