Report: Gabonese Coup Fuels Crude Oil Price Increase

The coup in Gabon appears to have led to an increase in crude oil price, according to reports. Wall Street Journal reports that since Gabon’s coup announcement, global crude oil prices have seen a modest increase due to seeming threats to exports from the country.

As of 12:50 PM (GMT+1) yesterday, Brent crude price was at $86 per barrel. Brent crude oil rose by 70.3% at $85.19 a barrel. The Gabon coup is raising supply concerns alongside Hurricane Idalia in the United States, which has raised oil supply concerns as well.

However, Gabon is only a minimal contributor to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), producing only 211,000 barrels per day of oil in July 2023.

“The coup and the threat of disruptions to Gabon’s oil exports are supporting oil prices, but only modestly as the nation is a minor OPEC oil producer, “The nation’s output stands at a modest 190,000 barrels a day, but it has been the only African OPEC member to hit its production quotas.

So far, there has been no sign of disruption to Gabon’s oil output. Still, the coup serves as a reminder of the geopolitical risk in the oil market, DNB Markets analysts Helge Andre Martinsen said.

Also Oil.price.com reported that Brent crude traded at $86.03 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading at $81.84 per barrel, both up from opening.

It stated that crude oil prices moved higher after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory decline of 10.6 million barrels for the week to August 25.