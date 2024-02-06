Report: FX backlog, low liquidity may stall CBN’s reform

Nigeria’s second currency devaluation in less than a year and new forex rules suggest the country’s central bank is gearing up to let the naira float freely, but a huge backlog of orders for dollars and low liquidity may stall reform momentum, investors and analysts have said, according to a report by Reuters.

The report said that foreign investors in particular will need more convincing that Africa’s biggest economy is finally ditching the controls that have for long distorted its currency market, making the country of 200 million people less attractive to foreign capital. The official naira exchange rate last week plunged to as low as N1,531 per dollar from 900, well below parallel market levels, after the market regulator changed its closing rate calculation methodology, in a de facto devaluation. The official rate had been drifting towards parallel market levels as forex shortages funnelled demand to unofficial sources.

Also last week, the CBN announced limits on how much banks can hold in foreign currencies and eased rules on international money transfer operators, allowing them to quote the naira at prevailing market rates. “You could call this a turning point,” said Kyle Chapman, FX markets analyst at London-based Ballinger & Co.

“Now that there is no longer a more favourable (exchange) rate, the lack of incentives to take part in the official markets may turn into a tipping point that sees a true free float emerge if the central bank does not intervene,” Chapman added. Nigeria is struggling with a record amount of government debt, high unemployment and power shortages that have contributed to years of anaemic economic growth.

Oil output is shrinking, and rampant insecurity means swathes of the countryside are outside government control. In his first days in office last year, President Bola Tinubu scrapped a costly fuel subsidy and lifted some forex controls. But the reform drive appeared to lose steam as the naira continued to weaken without central bank intervention. Andrew Matheny, senior economist with Goldman Sachs, said the latest devaluation made the naira look “cheap.” “This makes foreign portfolio inflows potentially appear attractive, however only in the circumstance that other aspects of monetary policy come together,” said Matheny