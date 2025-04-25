Report: Fund Managers Raise $4bn In Private Capital For African Companies

Share

Fund managers focused on raising private capital for African companies more than doubled their funds to $4 billion in 2024, the third highest value in 10 years, according to the latest study by the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association Ltd (AVCA).

The report stated that the amount, which represents a 110.52 percent increase from $1.9 billion in 2023, was raised in final closes across 22 funds, boosted by a resurgence in commitments to infrastructure and private equity funds.

According to the report, DFIs contributed 42 percent of the $4 billion, while African investors increased their commitments between 2022 and 2024, growing their share from 14 per cent to 19 per cent.

The rebound in private capital activity on the continent pushed the value of fundraising above the $2.7 billion annual average of the previous five years (2019–2023) and ended two consecutive years of decline.

“Steady commitments into private equity funds further bolstered fundraising values as the asset class, alongside Infrastructure funds, each accounted for 30 per cent of the total value of final closed funds,” the report said.

Regionally, Southern Africa continued to stand out as a top destination for investments in Africa, attracting $2 billion in private capital invested across 129 deals, followed by West Africa (105), East Africa (99), and North Africa (77).

The financial sector remained a key pillar of investment activity across the continent in 2024, accounting for 23 per cent of total deal volume and 33 per cent of deal value.

Overall, deal volume within the financial sector grew by 18 percent, driven by a notable 31 percent increase in financial services deals.

“Investors gravitated towards companies offering digital financial solutions, capitalising on Africa’s dynamic start-up ecosystem to pursue opportunities deepening financial inclusion in the continent with the help of technology.”

