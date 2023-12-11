Report: Forex volatility, infrastructural deficits hinder Nigeria’s manufacturing growth

Nigeria’s perennial foreign exchange crisis is one of the key factors responsible for the weak and sluggish growth of the country’s manufacturing sector in recent years, a report by Coronation Merchant Bank has said. The report, which also listed high borrowing costs, supply chain disruption and global economic con- ditions, as some of the other major factors affecting the manufacturing industry, said that given the current macroeconomic environment, busi- nesses within manufacturing that want to survive or expand, “should consider exploring currency hedging strategies to minimize fx risks as well as implement rigorous cost control measures to mitigate the impact of higher import costs.”

In addition, it said that manufacturing companies should consider investing in backward integration and import substitution practices, “as this would mitigate the impact of fx depreciation on production costs.” The report also suggested that for manufacturing companies to ensure their survival, they should take measures such as, strengthening efforts towards investing in sustainable energy sources to reduce risks associated with energy price fluctuations, focus deliberately on value brands that are popular with customers and make strategic adjustment for shifts in consumption patterns.

The report stated: “The manufacturing sector in Nigeria has experienced inconsistent growth, averaging a modest 0.46 per cent y/y over the past seven years and contributing an average of 9.1 per cent y/y to the total GDP during the same period. There are a number of factors that have influenced the current trend of the sector. They include: global economic conditions, infrastructural deficits, fx volatility, supply chain disruption. In Q3 ‘23, the sector grew by 0.4 per cent y/y and accounting for 8.4 per cent of total GDP. “The manufacturing sector, heavily reliant on petrol[1]powered generators and vehicles, faced higher operating costs due to increased fuel prices in mid-2023. Furthermore, fx liquidity constraints, and high borrowing costs have spiked operational costs, thereby impacting competitiveness.” According to the report, “China and South Korea are two countries that could serve can serve as a compelling case study for Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.”

Specifically, it stated that “manufacturing in both countries has been characterized by strong growth over the past 10-years, as their industrial/ manufacturing sectors accounted for 27.7 per cent y/y and 25.6 per cent y/y respectively of total GDP in 2022. “Growth has been largely driven by strategic government policies, technological advancements, export-oriented industrialization, education and skills development. China’s ability to offer cost-effective manufacturing solutions has made it the go-to destination for companies seeking efficient and affordable production. In South Korea, large conglomerates, known as ‘chaebols’ (e.g., Samsung, Hyundai), have played a pivotal role in the country’s industrialization, stimulating growth across auxiliary economic sectors.”

The report noted that although Nigeria’s new government , which came to power about six months ago, has announced plans to incentivize manufacturers through strategic partnerships to accelerate the growth of select sectors and segments that would lead to the industries generating about $50 billion per annum, downside risks to the government’s plan include “further fx depreciation and elevated inflation.”