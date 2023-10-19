Report: Foreign Debt Servicing Dragged External Reserves in September

Nigeria’s external reserves dropped significantly last month partly as a result of substantial external debt service payments made by the Federal Government, a report by FBNQuest Research analysts has said. Citing data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the report stated that the country’s gross official reserves fell significantly by $717 million m/m to $33.2 billion in September 2023, adding that this was a marked decline compared to the previous month, which saw a modest increase of $2 million to almost $34 billion.

It noted that with the exception of August, the gross official reserves have steadily declined for 12 months in a row and that this year alone, the reserves have decreased by roughly $3.8 billion, resulting in an average monthly decline of $427 million.

The analysts said in the report that the consistent decline in the gross official reserves reflected the heightened demand pressure for fx amidst a severe supply defiamidst a severe supply deficit and that they, “attribute the significant decline, in part, to substantial external debt service payments made during the month, driven by the volume of issuances within that period.”

New Telegraph recently reported that latest data released by the CBN showed that the Federal Government spent a total $1.81 billion (about N1.40 trillion) on external debt servicing between January and July this year. According to the data, the government spent $112.35 million on external debt servicing in January; $288.54 million in February; $400.47 million in March; $92.85 million for the month of April; $221.05 million in May; $54.36 million for the month of June and $641.69 million in July.

A breakdown of the data shows that at $1.81 billion, the amount that the government spent on external debt service in the first seven months of the year was $328.86 million or 22.18 per cent higher than the $1.48 billion it spent in the corresponding period of last year. Meanwhile, in their report, the FBNQuest Research analysts noted that, according to CBN data, Nigeria’s total reserves as at end-Jul ’23 covered 6.8 months of merchandise imports on the basis of the balance of payments for the 12 months to Dec ‘22 and 5.3 months when services are included.

They, however, said: “For a more accurate picture, we must adjust the gross reserve figure (and the import cover) for the pipeline of delayed external payments, which have been estimated within a wide range of $3 billion to $10 billion by various sources.”

They also noted that although the CBN, last week, lifted restrictions on foreign exchange for 43 items, which had been denied access to foreign exchange on the official fx window since 2015, as part of measures to tackle exchange rate volatility, the market did not respond positively to the announcement, as the naira has depreciated by 67bps to N1044.5/$1 on the parallel market since the restrictions were lifted.

According to the analysts, “the CBN’s capacity to resolve the lingering challenges with fx availability is limited. The solution lies in addressing the structural issues contributing to the fx supply deficit – which is mainly related to the need to boost the nation’s export productive capacity. This falls primarily within the purview of fiscal authorities.”