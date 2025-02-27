Report: Financial Institutions Lost N52.26bn To Fraud In 2024

Share

Citing the latest fraud report released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System(NIBSS), Nairametrics, on Wednesday, reported that financial institutions in Nigeria lost N52.26 billion to fraud last year compared with N17.67 billion in 2023.

According to report, the amount lost to fraud has increased by 196 per cent over the past five years.

It stated that although the annual fraud count reported decreased by 31 per c3nt, from 101,624 in 2020 to 70,111 in 2024, the amount lost to fraud increased by 350%, from N11.61 billion to N52.26 billion within the same period.

The report also shows that the ratio of total reported fraud value to the total value of transactions recorded over the last five years fell from 0.0053 per cent in 2020 to 0.0022 per cent in 2023, followed by an increase to 0.0040 per cent in 2024.

Furthermore, the report highlighted a 338 per cent increase in at – tempted fraud between 2023 and 2024, and attributed this rise to system vulnerabilities at certain institutions.

It said that compared with the previous quarter, fraud activity increased in 2024, with attempted amounts and actual losses rising in Q2 and Q3 before declining in Q4.

According to the report, in 2023, a total of 80,658 unique customers fell victim to fraud, which is four per cent less than the 84,130 customers recorded in 2022.

