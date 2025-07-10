Report: FG May Seek N4.90trn External Loans In H2’25

The Federal Government is likely to seek to borrow a total of N4.90 trillion worth of external loans in the second half of this year, a report by CardinalStone Research has projected.

According to the report titled, “Nigeria: Mid-Year Outlook. Charting the sustainability path,” the government’s plan to raise $1.20 billion through the Debt Management Office ( DMO) and a further $2 billion at concessionary rates through multilateral sources, suggest that it would increase its external borrowings in H2’25 to be able to cover its expected deficit for the year.

According to the report, “despite the recent geopolitical tensions, which provided some upside to crude oil prices, we still retain our oil price estimate at $65.00/ bbl, reflecting the increase supply from OPEC.

Our oil price estimate, together with our revised oil production of 68mb/d, translates to a fiscal deficit of N17.75 trillion.

“Over H1’25, the government net issued c.N3.00 trillion through NTB and Bonds, suggesting that a further net issuance of N10.08 trillion may be required to cover the government’s estimated deficit for 2025.

“Nigeria mostly relied on the domestic market for deficit financing in H1’25, but we expect a notable increase in external sourcing in H2’25.

Precisely, the government has set its sights on raising $1.20 billion through the DMO and a further $2.00 billion at concessionary rates through multilateral sources.

“These numbers suggest that a cumulative of N4.90 trillion (using the official exchange rate of $1,530.00/$ as at June 1, 2025) may be sourced from abroad, with the balance of N5.19 trillion likely to be raised from the domestic market after catering to rollovers.

“We are of the view that a part of the external borrowings may be used to finance the $1.12 billion Eurobond maturity due in November and cumulative coupons of c.$1.38 billion.”

They further stated: “An upside risk to our fiscal outlook is increased NNPCL remittances to the Federation Account, particularly if the government accelerates the settlement of its N1.70 trillion outstanding obligation to the company.

“Currently, remittances are estimated at just 50.0%, reflecting unresolved subsidy-related claims. We note that the government is also seeking National Assembly approval for $21.00 billion, €2.20 billion, and ¥15.00 billion for project financing in relation to the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) in the medium term.

This development suggests that foreign borrowings will remain critical to Nigeria’s deficit financing in the medium term.”

On its outlook for economic growth, the firm stated that, “with current indicators pointing toward stronger momentum as the year progresses,” it now expects 2025 growth (without rebasing) to hit 4.1 per cent, a notch above its initial 4.0 per cent forecast and well ahead of the 3.4% recorded in 2024.