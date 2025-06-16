Report: Federal Reserve Likely To Hold Rates Steady

Share

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady this week, with investors focused on new central bank projections that will show how much weight policymakers are putting on recent soft data and how much risk they attach to unresolved trade and budget issues, according to a Reuters report.

The report said that the release of a series of inflation readings has eased concern that the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump would translate quickly into higher prices, while the latest monthly employment report showed slowing job growth – a combination that, all things equal, would put the Fed closer to resuming its rate cuts.

Trump has demanded the US central bank lower its benchmark overnight interest rate immediately by a full percentage point, a dramatic step that would amount to an all-in bet by the Fed that inflation will fall to its 2% target and stay there regardless of what the administration does and even with dramatically looser financial conditions.

Yet Trump’s push to rewrite the rules of global trade remains a work in progress. Since the Fed’s last policy meeting in May, the administration delayed until next month a threatened round of global tariffs that central bank officials worry could lead to both higher inflation and slower growth if implemented; trade tensions between the U.S. and China have eased but not been resolved; and the terms of a massive budget and tax bill under consideration in Congress are far from settled.

When Fed officials issued their last set of quarterly projections in March, anticipating two quarter-percentagepoint rate cuts this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted the role that inertia can play in moments when the outlook is so unclear that “you just say ‘maybe I’ll stay where I am,’” a sentiment that may last as long as the tariff debate remains unresolved.

“Recent Fed commentary has reinforced a wait-and-see approach, with officials signaling little urgency to adjust policy amid increased uncertainty around the economic outlook,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at EYParthenon, wrote in the run-up to the Fed’s June 17-18 meeting.

Daco said he anticipates the median rate projection among the Fed’s 19 policymakers to still show two rate cuts in 2025, with an overall tone of “cautious patience” and “little in the way of forward guidance” given the uncertainty weighing on households and businesses.

