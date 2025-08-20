Report: Exit Of EU Lenders May Undermine Net-Zero Banking Alliance

The Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), an organisation dedicated to decarbonising global finance, may be facing defections by some large European Union (EU) banks with sizeable US exposures, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report, which cited “a person close to the matter,” said a key concern among the banks is the risk of being accused in the US of having an antioil bias. EU exits from NZBA would mark a painful milestone for the group, the report said, adding that in the US, where President Donald Trump’s reelection has brought with it intensified political attacks on net zero policies, banks have had to navigate a landscape in which NZBA commitments have come with the risk of lawsuits and GOP (Republican Party) blacklists.

In the EU, meanwhile, net zero has been enshrined in law and the bloc’s banks stand out as some of the world’s most climate conscious. The report said that while BNP Paribas SA, the EU’s biggest bank by assets, was questioning the value of continued NZBA membership as recently as June, the bank is “reluctant to create headlines by leaving, however, and back in June discussed postponing a formal decision until around the end of the year.”

Deutsche Bank AG, Germany’s largest lender, is “monitoring current developments and will assess them,” according to a spokesperson, who added that the bank’s own sustainability and net zero targets remain unchanged. A spokesperson for Spain’s Banco Santander SA said it’s still committed to net zero but declined to say whether that includes remaining an NZBA member.

A UniCredit SpA spokesperson reiterated comments it made last month in connection with its earnings release, when the bank noted that it’s an NZBA member with a net zero transition plan to support clients in their low-carbon transition. Among reasons EU bank executives have given in the past for staying in NZBA was the access it gave them to other banks.

But as defections continue, that access is no longer a selling point. Barclays Plc, which left earlier this month not long after UK peer HSBC Holdings Plc, said the string of walkouts means NZBA “no longer has the membership to support our transition.” The value of climate alliances such as NZBA remains a topic of debate.

Lisa Sachs, head of Columbia University’s Centre on Sustainable Investment, said that a key weakness of frameworks like NZBA is the assumption that the finance industry can have a material impact on the low-carbon transition simply through setting targets to reduce emissions and committing to nudging portfolio companies to decarbonise.

“Financial institutions are not the right institutions to fix market flaws or deliver societal transitions because their mandates are to maximise returns within existing market conditions,” she said. “And their assessments of risk are based on those parameters rather than on long-term societal risks.”

According to its website, NZBA still has 125 members worldwide, representing a combined $41 trillion in assets. The alliance was created to encourage banks to throw their weight behind the net zero transition. It initially required members to align their financing operations with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C. But after being virtually wiped off the North American map earlier this year, NZBA dropped that requirement and recast itself in more of a support role.