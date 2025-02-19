Report: ESG Sukuk Market Surpassed $50bn In 2024

Share

The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sukuk market, which includes green and sustainability sukuk, marked a significant milestone by surpassing $50 billion in outstanding value by the end of 2024, a report by the London Stock Exchange Group’s (LESG) news platform, Zawya has said.

The report said that Malaysia, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia were the largest three markets, making up 67 per cent of global market value, adding that issuances of ESG sukuk totalled $15.2 billion in 2024, reflecting moderated annual growth of 14.5 per cent.

According to the report, this marked the eighth consecutive year of record issuance since the inception of the ESG sukuk market in 2017.

Noting that ESG sukuk accounted for 1.8 per cent of total ESG bond issuance and 6.2 per cent of total sukuk issuance, the report said that sustainability sukuk, which also include sustainabilitylinked and social sukuk, nearly doubled in 2024, driven by a notable rise in issuances from financial institutions.

These sukuk, the report stated, comprised 69 per cent of total ESG sukuk issued, compared to 42 per cent in 2023.

It further said that financial institutions contributed the largest share of ESG sukuk issued in 2024, at 55 per cent of the total value, adding that about 93 per cent of this came from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-based banks, which issued most of the largest sukuk during this period.

“ESG sukuk issuance from GCC-based issuers has been the main driver of market growth in recent years, accounting for 58 per cent of the global total in 2024.

This growth was bolstered as ESG sukuk expanded into new markets, including Qatar and Kuwait, as more GCC corporates entered the market following COP28.

This trend is expected to continue as the region remains committed to sustainability and investor demand for ESGcompliant financial instruments grows,” the report stated.

“We expect to see an acceleration of issuance if and when there is an acceleration in the climate transition of GCC issuers and renewable energy targets, as well as regulators offering incentives to take the sustainable issuance route,” said S&P Global Ratings Islamic Finance Head, Mohamed Damak.

