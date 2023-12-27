Report: ESG funds suffer weaker demand in 2023

Sustainable funds faced a sharp slowdown in demand globally in 2023 amid political controversy and concerns about “greenwashing,” even as many outperformed the broader market when the recovery of technology-related stocks bolstered their returns, a Reuters’ report has said. According to the report, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing boomed in 2020 and 2021 during COVID-19 as low oil prices spurred more investors to diversify beyond fossil fuels, and as fund managers sought to appear more climate-conscious. The category started to fall out of favor in 2022 as conventional energy prices soared.

Political backlash against ESG led by Republican politicians in the United States, as well as suspicions of greenwashing involving claims that are not substantiated, have also tarnished the luster of ESG funds. “Greenwashing” refers to companies making false or deceptive claims about the environmental benefits of their products, services or policies. Globally, funds classified as “responsible investing” recorded $68 billion of net new deposits in 2023 through Nov. 30, LSEG Lipper data showed. That was down sharply from $158 billion for all of 2022 and from $558 billion for all of 2021. The funds posted inflows despite U.S Republican politicians withdrawing billions of dollars of state money from top managers, including BlackRock, and filing scores of bills aimed at curtailing the use of ESG criteria. Most of those bills did not become law, amid concerns they could hurt returns for state pension systems and pushback from industry groups. The funds’ performance often beat the broader market, buoyed by their heavy exposure to technology stocks, including some of the “Magnificent 7” like Apple and Alphabet, which rallied in the last few months as the Federal Reserve signaled an end to interest-rate hiking. The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index had a total return of 21.7 per cent from the start of the year to last Tuesday. It is a sustainability-focused subset of the S&P Global Broad Market Index, which had a total return of 17 per cent. In 2022, that sustainability index also did better than the broader market, even as investors lost money.

It had a total return of negative 15.6 per cent while the broad index had a total return of negative 20 per cent. “Despite a difficult couple of years, there are signs that the market backdrop is becoming more favorable for sustainable strategies,” said Iain Snedden, senior investment specialist at Aegon Asset Management, citing falling inflation, declining interest rates and “unjustifiably cheap valuations” for some growth stocks. Total “responsible” fund assets were $2.56 trillion as of Nov. 30, up from $2.35 trillion at the end of 2022, according to LSEG Lipper. Excluding responsible funds, all other global fund assets were $52.6 trillion on Nov. 30, after recording net inflows of $1.1 trillion during the year.