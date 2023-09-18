Report: Emefiele resigned as CBN Governor in August

Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, resigned from his position in August, Reuters reported over the weekend, citing ‘government’ sources.

According to the news agency, Emefiele tendered his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.

The report follows Friday’s announcement by the Presidency that President Bola Tinubu had nominated a former head of Citibank in Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, to serve as the new central bank governor and that the President had sent Cardoso’s nomination to the Senate for confirmation alongside four new deputy governors of the apex bank.

Government sources reportedly told Reuters that Emefiele, who was suspended as central bank chief by Tinubu in June and later detained by the State Security Service (SSS), also known as the Department of State Services (DSS), which charged him with procurement fraud, resigned last month, effectively clearing the way for Cardoso to replace him.

Reuters said the CBN did not respond to its request for confirmation on whether Emefiele and his Deputy Governors had resigned.

Analysts note that Emefiele’s reported resignation may have laid to rest legal concerns regarding the nomination of Cardoso as the new Governor of CBN.

In a statement on Friday, Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, announced Cardoso’s nomination.

The President also nominated four new deputy governors: namely Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Bala M. Bello. Tinubu had promised a “thorough house cleaning” of monetary policy, during his inauguration in May and said that the CBN should work towards lower interest rates after criticising Emefiele’s handling of the naira.

Cardoso was part of the team that had been working on an economic blueprint for the new government. He was a former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos state when Tinubu was governor between 1999 and 2007.