Report: EMEA M&A Loans Set For Rebound

Corporate acquisition financing in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region is on the rebound after an underwhelming 2025 as corporate strategic consolidation continues across sectors despite ongoing challenges from tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory complexity and valuation gaps, according to a report by the International Financing Review (IFR) magazine.

The report said that the re‑ gion lags the US market, where appetite for dealmaking has been strong for some time and banks remain keen to supply bridge loans or funded term loans at scale to back acquisitions.

“Over the past six months you’ve seen a real explosion of event-driven activity in the US, and the US tends to be six months ahead of Europe in the cycle, so we can expect more activity this year,” a senior banker said.

Tariffs had a stifling effect on M&A last year, reducing profit margins and disrupting supply chains to hit valuations, which saw many deals stall or even cancelled.

“Last year, ‘liberation day’ set people on the back foot with respect to some of the strategic initiatives they had, and that had a corresponding effect on acquisition financing,” the banker said. While tariffs can negatively impact M&A activity, they can also drive strategic consolidation, encouraging firms to acquire domestic companies to avoid import duties.

Tariffs remain in play as the US moves to a temporary 10% global rate after a Supreme Court ruling on February 20, but there are growing indications that banks and borrowers are coming to accept the persisting volatility.

The successful closing of Bor‑ ouge Group International’s $15.4 bn debt financing in late 2025, backing its $13.4 bn acquisition of North American polyethylene producer Nova Chemicals Corp, raised hopes of a serious uptick in dealmaking in 2026.

That financing comprised a $9.4 bn one-year bridge loan, a $1.5 bn three-year term loan, a $1.5 bn five-year term loan and a $3 bn five-year revolving credit facility. Barclays, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank and UniCredit un‑ derwrote and led the financing, successfully syndicating the fa‑ cilities to a further group of 26 banks, reflecting strong appetite for event-driven deals.