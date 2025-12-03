Report: E-Payment Transactions Up 4.69% To N112.60trn In October

The value of transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels in the country rose by 4.69 per cent, or N5.04 trillion, to N112.60 trillion in October 2025 from N107.56 trillion in the preceding month, according to a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC).

The firm, which cited e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), stated that apart from the value of Point of Sale (PoS) transactions that dropped in October, the value of transactions on other e-payment channels rose during the period.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the report indicates that the value of Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions increased by 7.48per cent to N5.60 trillion in October from N5.21 trillion in September 2025.

The report also shows that NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions rose by 5.75 per cent to N102.84 trillion in October from N97.25 trillion in the preceding month. Similarly, cheques recorded an increase in transaction value, rising by 8.27 per cent to N301 billion in October from N278 billion in September 2025.

However, the value of PoS transactions fell by 19.92 per cent to N3.86 trillion in October from N4.82 trillion in the previous month. According to the report, the decline in the value of PoS transactions was, “driven by regulatory tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

In fact, in a report it released on e-payment transactions in September, the FDC noted that the CBN recently introduced new operational guidelines for agent banking across the country, which saw the regulator capping daily cumulative transactions per agent at N1.2 million and N100,000 for individual customers.

It predicted at the time that while the new guidelines could lead to a drop in PoS transaction value “in the near term, but encourage transfer payments,” they are, in the long run, “expected to enhance transparency, security and long-term growth in the payment ecosystem.”

Analysts note that there has been increased adoption of epayment channels in the country in recent years, propelled by factors, such as the CBN’s initiatives to promote the cashless policy, the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis and the naira redesign programme introduced by the apex bank in late 2022.

For instance, in its “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics” report, NIBSS stated: “The pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government imposed lockdowns.”

Similarly, implementation challenges with the CBN’s naira redesign policy led to an acute shortage of cash, which crippled economic activities across the country in the first quarter of 2023, thus compelling bank customers, who were unable to access cash at the time, to adopt e-payment channels.

Although the apex bank later abandoned the naira redesign policy, analysts note that members of the public, who, in late 2022 and Q1’23, found it difficult withdrawing cash from banks were pushed into embracing banking agents, also known in these parts, as PoS operators, with a resultant increase in the number of deployed PoS terminals.

According to data obtained from NIBSS, deployed PoS terminals rose by 127.07 per cent to hit a record 5.56 million as at the end of December 2024, compared with 2.45 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This means that a total of 3.11 million PoS terminals were deployed across the country last year. The NIBSS data also shows that the value of PoS transactions rose by 69 per cent to N18 trillion in 2024, from N10.74 trillion in 2023.