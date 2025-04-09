Report: E-Payment Transactions Up 12.21% To 104.27trn

Share

The value of transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels in the country fell by 12.21 per cent or N11.35 trillion to N104.27 trillion in March 2025 from N92.92 trillion in the preceding month, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has shown.

According to the firm, which cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the rise in e-payment transaction value last month was “driven by increased spending on food and groceries during Ramadan, coupled with rise in charitable donations (Zakat, Sadaqah),” which boosted digital transactions.

The firm also predicted in the report that the “value of transactions is expected to rise further in April due to increased festive demand (Easter).”

An analysis of the report, however, indicates that while the value of transactions for payment modes such as Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP), and Point Of Sale (POS) terminals, all headed north in March, the value of cheque transactions headed south, dropping to N273 billion compared with N301 billion in the preceding month.

Specifically, the report shows that NIP transactions rose by 12.77 per cent to N96.07 trillion in March from N85.19 trillion in the previous month.

It also indicates that the value of transactions through POS terminals, increased by 1.58 per cent to N3.22 trillion in March from N3.17 trillion in February.

Similarly, the value of NEFT transactions rose by 10.82 per cent to N4.71 trillion last month compared with N4.25 trillion in February.

Interestingly, an analysis of earlier reports released by the FDC shows that the value of e-payment transactions fell in January and February.

In fact, commenting on the on the decline in e-payment transactions in January 2025, FDC had projected that the value of transactions through e-payment channels would likely rise to N125.73 trillion and N126.43 trillion in February and March this year respectively, driven by factors such as improved services from payment system operators, delayed implementation of the cybersecurity tax and more people jettisoning cash for electronic transfers.

As the firm put it, “in Q1’2025 e-payment transactions will be buoyed by: payment system efficiencies; delay of the cyber tax; less cash and more transfers.”

While the FDC’s projections were not exactly accurate, latest data released by the NIBSS indicates that the value of electronic payment transactions in the country hit a record N1.07 quadrillion in 2024 compared with N6003.36 trillion in the previous year.

Analysts note that there has been increased adoption of epayment in the country in recent years, propelled by several factors, including the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initiatives to promote the cashless policy, the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis and the naira redesign programme introduced by the apex bank in late 2022.

In its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” the NIBSS, for instance, stated: “Covid-19 changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government-imposed lockdowns.”

New Telegraph reports that implementation challenges with the CBN’s naira redesign policy led to an acute shortage of cash, which crippled economic activities across the country in the first quarter of 2023, thereby forcing bank customers, who were unable to access cash at the time, to adopt e-payment channels.

Indeed, although the apex bank later abandoned the naira redesign policy, industry experts trace the lingering cash scarcity in the banking system to the fallout of the policy.

Experts also believe that the challenges members of the public faced in withdrawing cash from banks was responsible for the surge in the value of Point of Sale (PoS) transactions, last year, as more people became banking agents or PoS merchants. rding to latest NIBSS data, the value of PoS transactions surged by 69 per cent to N18 trillion in 2024, from N10.74 trillion in 2023.

