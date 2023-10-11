Report: E-payment transactions hit N54.51trn in September

Transactions through Electronic payment (e-payment) channels rose by 0.28per cent to hit a record high of N54.51 trillion in September 2023, from N54.36 trillion recorded in the previous month, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), has shown. However, the report, which usually cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), noted that the direction of e-payment platforms was “mixed” last month as the value of cheque transactions and transactions through Point Of Sale (POS) terminals declined when compared with the previous month’s data. Specifically, the report said that the value of cheque transactions dropped by 3.30 per cent to N260.63 billion in September from N269.53 billion in the previous month. Also, the report said that the value of transactions through POS terminals fell by 15.72 per cent to N728.66 billion in September from N864.62 billion in August. According to the report, POS transactions declined for the sixth consecutive month, “due to increased appetite for bank transactions as network issues wanes and the increase in POS charges by the operators.”

Indeed, the report states that Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) and NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions maintained an upward trend last month. Thus, Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions increased by 5.60 per cent to N2.45 trillion in September from N2.32 trillion in August. Similarly, the report said that the value of NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions rose by 0.33 per cent to N51.07 trillion in September from N50.90 trillion in the previous month. It predicted that the value of transactions is likely to, “sustain upward trend in the coming month due to the increased adoption of digital mode of payments.” Analysts note that Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) initiatives to promote its cashless policy as well as the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis have accelerated the digitilisation of payments in the country in recent years. For instance, data obtained from the apex bank indicates that the value of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions rose by N11.42 trillion or 53.78 per cent to N32.65 trillion from January to December 2022, compared with N21.23 trillion in the corresponding period of the preceding year. Also, transactions via Point of Sale (PoS) terminals surged to N41.04 trillion from January to December 2022, from N24.46 trillion in the corresponding period of preceding year.

In addition, the data shows that internet (online) transfers rose to N783.66 trillion last year from N545.04 trillion in 2021, while mobile app transfers jumped to N111.12 trillion in 2022 from N53.21 trillion in the preceding year. Furthermore, New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from NIBSS indicates that the implementation of the CBN’s naira redesign programme resulted in a sharp rise in the value of e-payment transactions this year. According to NIBSS, the value of electronic payment transactions rose year-on-year (YoY) by 298 percent to N135.52 trillion in the first quarter of 2023 from N34.04 trillion in the corresponding period of last year. The data also shows that the value of e-payment transactions rose by 34 percent to N54.5 trillion in March from N40.6 trillion in February. The naira redesign policy, announced by the CBN on October 26, saw the apex bank introducing new designs of the N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations and initially setting a January 31st deadline when the old banknotes would cease to be legal tender. However, implementation challenges with the policy resulted in an acute shortage of cash which crippled economic activities across the country. Bank customers, who were unable to access cash at the time, had little choice but to adopt e-payment channels. This led to a fresh surge in the value of cashless transactions, which has been growing annually in recent years, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. In its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics”, the NIBSS stated that: “The Covid-19 pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government-imposed lockdowns.”