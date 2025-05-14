Report: E-Payment Transactions Hit 108.61trn In April

Share

The value of transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels in the country rose by 4.16 per cent, or N4.34 trillion, to N108.61 trillion in April 2025 from N104.27 trillion in the preceding month, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has shown.

According to the firm, which cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the rise in e-payment transaction value last month was driven by a 62.73 per cent increase in the value of Point of Sales (PoS) transactions to N5.24 trillion from N3.22 trillion in March.

It attributed the surge in the value of POS transactions last month to, “increased usage of POS in remote locations (underserved & rural areas),” and predicted that the, “Value of transactions is expected to rise further in May and June, driven by the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.” s of the report indicates that the value of Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions rose by 1.06per cent to N4.76 trillion in April from N4.71 trillion in the previous month.

Similarly, the report shows that NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions rose by 2.34 per cent to N98.32 trillion in April from N96.07 trillion in March. The report also indicates that the value of cheque transactions equally headed north last month as it rose to N287 billion from N273 billion in the preceding month.

With latest data released by the NIBSS showing that the value of electronic payment transactions in the country hit a record N1.07 quadrillion in 2024 compared with N6003.36 trillion in the previous year, analysts note that there has been a significant increase in the adoption of e-payment in the country in recent years.

They said that the development has been propelled by several factors, such as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initiatives to promote the cashless policy, the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis and the naira redesign programme introduced by the apex bank in late 2022.

For instance, in its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” the NIBSS stated: “The Covid-19 pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government-imposed lockdowns.”

New Telegraph reports that implementation challenges with the CBN’s naira redesign policy led to an acute shortage of cash, which crippled economic activities across the country in the first quarter of 2023, thereby forcing bank customers, who were unable to access cash at the time, to adopt e-payment channels.

In fact, although the apex bank later abandoned the naira redesign policy, analysts generally trace the lingering cash scarcity in the banking system to the fallout of that policy.

They particularly point out that the challenges members of the public faced in trying to withdraw cash from banks are primarily responsible for the recent surge in the value of PoS transactions, as the situation resulted in an in rease in the number of people opting to become banking agents or PoS merchants.

Interestingly, NIBSS data shows that PoS terminals deployed across the country by financial institutions rose by 127.07 per cent to hit a record 5.56 million as at the end of December 2024, compared with 2.45 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This means that a total of 3.11 million PoS terminals were deployed across the country last year.

