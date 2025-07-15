Report: E-payment Transactions Down 8.92% To N103.19trn In June

The value of transactions through electronic payment (epayment) channels in the country dropped by 8.92 per cent, or N10.11 trillion, to N103.19 trillion in June 2025 from N113.3 trillion in the preceding month, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has shown.

The firm, which cites epayment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), said that while the value of transactions fell across all payment systems in June, there was a 29.79 percent increase, month-onmonth, in the value of Point of Sales (PoS) transactions.

According to the report, the decline in the total value of e-payment transactions, last month, reflected, “a reduction in sales and the level of activities.” It also said that the decline suggests there was an increase in the Marginal Propensity to Save (MPS)- the proportion of an increase in income that is saved rather than spent- during the period.

An analysis of the report indicates that the value of Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions fell by 11.94per cent to N4.35 trillion in June from N4.94 trillion in May. The report also shows that that NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions dropped by 10.36 per cent to N92.97 trillion in June from N103. 72 trillion in the preceding month.

Similarly, the value of cheque transactions equally headed south last month as it fell by 15.10 per cent to N253 billion in June from N298 billion in May. As earlier stated, however, the value of PoS transactions rose by 29.79 percent to N5.62 trillion in June from N4.33 trillion in the previous month.

Notwithstanding the decline in the total value of e-payment transactions last month, with latest data released by the NIBSS showing that the value of electronic payment transactions in the country hit a record N1.07 quadrillion in 2024 compared with N6003.36 trillion in the previous year, analysts note that there has been increased adoption of e-payment channels in the country in recent years.

They attribute this development to factors, such as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initiatives to promote the cashless policy, the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis and the naira redesign programme introduced by the apex bank in late 2022.

Indeed, in its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” the NIBSS stated: “The pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of governmentimposed lockdowns.”

New Telegraph reports that implementation challenges with the CBN’s naira redesign policy led to an acute shortage of cash, which crippled economic activities across the country in the first quarter of 2023, thereby forcing bank customers, who were unable to access cash at the time, to adopt e-payment channels.

Although the apex bank later abandoned the naira redesign policy, analysts still believe it is one of the factors responsible for the lingering cash scarcity in the banking system as the challenges members of the public face in trying to withdraw cash from banks pushed them to embrace banking agents, also known as PoS operators, who usually have to make large withdrawals from their banks.

According to NIBSS data, PoS terminals deployed across the country by financial institutions surged by 127.07 per cent to hit a record 5.56 million as at the end of December 2024, compared with 2.45 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. This means that a total of 3.11 million PoS terminals were deployed across the country last year.