Report: E-Payment Transactions Down 4.82% To N108.88trn In August

The value of transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels in the country dropped by 4.82 per cent, or N5.51 trillion, to N108.88 trillion in August 2025 from N114.39 trillion in the preceding month, according to a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC).

The firm, which cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), said that “constrained consumer spending” led to all e-payment channels recording a decline in the value of transactions last month compared with July.

It, however, said that the value of transactions “is expected to increase in the near term, supported by a rise in import activities, as importers ramp up purchases ahead of the festive season.” An analysis of the report indicates that the value of Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions fell by 11.04per cent to N5.32 trillion in August from N5.98 trillion in July.

The report also shows that NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions dropped by 3.85 per cent to N97.59 trillion in August from N101.5 trillion in the preceding month. value of Point of Sale (PoS) transactions fell by 13.75 percent to N5.71 trillion in August from N6.62 trillion in the previous month.

Cheque transactions equally headed south last month as they declined by 9.79 per cent to N258 billion from N286 billion in July. New Telegraph recently reported that there has been a downward trend in consumer credit in recent times, which analysts attribute to the monetary policy tightening measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part of its efforts to rein in inflation.

For instance, the apex bank’s recently released economic report for April 2025 shows that consumer credit outstanding declined by 8.23 per cent to N3.68 trillion in April this year compared with N4.01 trillion at the end of the previous month.

According to the report, at N2.93 trillion, personal loans accounted for 79.40 per cent of outstanding consumer credit in April, while retail loans, at N0.75 trillion, constituted the balance. Consumer credit refers to nocollateral, short- and intermediateterm loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

Analysts, however, point out that while the total value of e-payment transactions dropped last month, it increased by 13.08 percent when compared with the N96.28 trillion recorded for the corresponding period of 2024. Indeed, with NIBSS data showing that the value of electronic payment transactions in the country hit a record N1.07 quadrillion in 2024 compared with N6003.36 trillion in the previous year, analysts note that there has been increased adoption of e-payment channels in the country in recent years.

They attribute this development to factors, such as the CBN’s initiatives to promote the cashless policy, the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis and the naira redesign programme introduced by the apex bank in late 2022. As NIBSS put it in its “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics”: “The pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government imposed lockdowns.”

Also, implementation challenges with the CBN’s naira redesign policy led to an acute shortage of cash, which crippled economic activities across the country in the first quarter of 2023, thereby compelling bank customers, who were unable to access cash at the time, to adopt e-payment channels.

Although the regulator later abandoned the naira redesign policy, analysts believe it is one of the factors responsible for the lingering cash scarcity in the banking system as the challenges members of the public face in trying to withdraw cash from banks pushed them into embracing banking agents, also known as PoS operators.

As a result, there has been a significant increase in the number of PoS terminals deployed across the country by financial institutions in recent years. Specifically, NIBSS data indicates that the number of deployed PoS terminals surged by 127.07 per cent to hit a record 5.56 million as at the end of December 2024, compared with 2.45 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. This means that a total of 3.11 million PoS terminals were deployed across the country last year.