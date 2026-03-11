Report: E-Payment Transactions Down 3.44% To N113.27trn In February

The value of transactions through Electronic Payment (e-payment) channels in the country fell by 3.44 per cent, or N4.04 trillion, to N113.27 trillion in February 2026 from N117.31 trillion in the preceding month, according to a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC).

The firm, which cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), said “the decline signal postholiday normalization, as seen in the previous Februarys.” It, however, said that the value of transactions “is projected to increase in March driven by Id El Fitr festive demand.”

An analysis of the report indicates that the value of Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions fell by 3.97 per cent to N5.08 trillion in February from N5.29 trillion in January.

The report also shows that NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions dropped by 4.09 per cent to N101.37 trillion in February from N105.69 trillion in the preceding month. Similarly, the value of cheque transactions went down last month as they declined by 3.44 per cent to N242 billion from N245 billion in January.

However, the value of Point of Sale (PoS) transactions rose by 8.22 per cent to N6.58 trillion in February from N6.08 trillion in the previous month. According to the report, “an 8.22 per cent increase in PoS transactions reflect resilience in retail demand as Ramadan fasting continues.”

New Telegraph recently reported that there has been a downward trend in consumer credit in recent times, which analysts attribute to the monetary policy tightening measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part of its efforts to rein in inflation.

For instance, the November 2025 economic report recently released by the apex bank shows that consumer credit outstanding declined by 13.32 per cent to N3.19 trillion in November 2025 from N3.68 trillion in the preceding month.

Consumer credit refers to nocollateral, short- and intermediateterm loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

According to the report, personal loans accounted for 62.38 per cent of outstanding consumer credit in Q3’25, while retail loans accounted for the balance of 37.62 per cent. Specifically, the report said: “Consumer credit outstanding declined by 13.32 per cent to N3.19 trillion, from N3.68 trillion in the preceding month.

The decrease was owing to contraction in both retail and personal lending. Personal loans fell by 6.57 per cent but remained dominant, constituting 62.38 per cent (N1.99 trillion), while retail loans accounted for the balance of 37.62 per cent (N1.20 trillion).”

Analysts, however, point out that while the total value of e-payment transactions dropped last month, NIBSS data shows that the value of electronic payment transactions has generally maintained an upward trend in recent years occasioned by increased adoption of e-payment channels in the country.

Indeed, the data indicates that the value of e-payment transactions hit a record N1.07 quadrillion in 2024 compared with N6003.36 trillion in the previous year.

Analysts attribute increased adoption of e-payment channelsto factors, such as the CBN’s initiatives to promote the cashless policy, the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis and the naira redesign programme introduced by the apex bank in late 2022.

As NIBSS put it in its “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics”, “the pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government imposed lockdowns.”

Also, implementation challenges with the CBN’s naira redesign policy led to an acute shortage of cash, which crippled economic activities across the country in the first quarter of 2023, thereby compelling bank customers, who were unable to access cash at the time, to adopt e-payment channels.

Although the regulator later abandoned the naira redesign policy, analysts believe that it is one of the factors responsible for the lingering cash scarcity in the banking system.

This is because the challenges members of the public faced in trying to withdraw cash from banks pushed them into embracing banking agents, also known as PoS operators, thus leading to a significant increase in the number of PoS terminals deployed across the country by financial institutions in recent years.

For instance, NIBSS data indicates that the number of deployed PoS terminals surged by 127.07 per cent to hit a record 5.56 million as at the end of December 2024, compared with 2.45 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.