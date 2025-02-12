Report: E-Payment Transactions Down 3.14% To 119.84trn In January

Share

Transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels in the country declined by 3.14 per cent to N119.84 trillion in January 2025 from the N123.72 trillion recorded in the previous month, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has shown.

Although the firm, which cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), did not proffer reasons for the decline, it projected that the value of transactions through e-payment channels will likely rise to N125.73 trillion and N126.43 trillion in February and March this year respectively, driven by factors such as improved services from payment system operators, delayed implementation of the cybersecurity tax and more people jettisoning cash for electronic transfers.

As the firm put it, “in Q1’2025 e-payment transactions will be buoyed by: payment system efficiencies; delay of the cyber tax; less cash and more transfers.”

In an earlier report, FDC had noted that the total value of epayment transactions “has been increasing steadily since July 2023.”

Indeed, data recently released by the NIBSS indicates that the value of electronic payment transactions in the country hit a record N1.07 quadrillion in 2024 compared with N6003.36 trillion in the previous year.

Analysts note that there has been increased adoption of epayment in the country in recent years, occasioned by factors such as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initiatives to promote the cashless policy, the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis and the naira redesign programme introduced by the apex bank in late 2022.

In its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics”, the NIBSS, for instance, stated: “The Covid-19 pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government-imposed lockdowns.”

New Telegraph reports that implementation challenges with the CBN’s naira redesign policy led to an acute shortage of cash, which crippled economic activities across the country in the first quarter of 2023, thereby forcing bank customers, who were unable to access cash at the time, to adopt e-payment channels.

In fact, there are indications that lingering cash scarcity in the banking system was responsible for the reported surge in the value of Point of Sale (PoS) transactions last year as more people became banking agents or PoS merchants to meet increased demand for cash from bank customers who were frustrated by their inability to withdraw cash from ATMs or banking halls.

According to latest NIBSS data, the value of PoS transactions rose by 69 per cent to N18 trillion in 2024, from N10.74 trillion in 2023.

As part of its efforts to tackle the lingering cash scarcity, the CBN has in recent times rolled out strict measures aimed at ensuring that Deposit Money Banks and PoS agents comply with its cash deployment regulations.

Last month, the apex bank fined nine Deposit Money Banks N150 million each for failing to ensure cash availability via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) during the 2024 festive season.

Also, the CBN, on December 17, issued a circular on “cashout limits for agent banking transactions,” which saw it restricting PoS agents to a daily transaction limit of N1.2 million and also introducing a daily transaction limit of N100,000 per customer for cashout transactions conducted by the agents.

