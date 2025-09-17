Report: Disasters Damage $12.7bn Of African Infrastructure Annually

The average annual loss of infrastructure including buildings caused by disasters in Africa is $12.7 billion, according to a report by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The report said that of the damage, 70 per cent is caused by floods, followed by earthquakes at about 28 per cent, which are less frequent but more catastrophic. CDRI consists of United Nations agencies, development banks, private companies and academic institutions.

“Climate change is expected to increase the impact of disasters on infrastructure by as much as 27 per cent, resulting in average annual loss of $2.4 billion,” the report said, without giving a date. “Africa is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate-related disasters.”

At a regional level, the worst devastation is in eastern Africa at $5.5 billion, followed by northern Africa at $2.3 billion. The continent’s south suffers damage of approximately $2.3 billion, while $1.58 billion is lost in the west.

At a country level, the nations with the worst destruction are South Africa at $1.7 billion, Nigeria with $1.1 billion and Algeria at $1 billion. Smaller nations with sparser infrastructure have fewer losses, although the damage is relatively more significant to their economies. Average annual loss represents 1.5 per cent of Lesotho’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 1.25 per cent for Mauritius and one per cent for Comoros.