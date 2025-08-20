Report: Debt Swap Momentum Mounts In Africa

African countries are clamouring to follow the lead of Cote d’Ivoire’s recent Debt-For-Development (DFD) swap, International Financing Review (IFR) has reported citing one of the landmark World Bankbacked deal’s new money lenders.

The report quoted Ankit Khandelwal, head of Africa for sovereigns, development finance institutions and blended finance at MUFG, as saying that: “The same logic can be replicated to another jurisdiction, focusing on a sector that’s a priority for them.”

Khandelwal, who said, he engaged with “multiple” African sovereigns on potential DFD deals, with some requesting case studies, cited healthcare as one possible alternative to Ivory Coast’s commitment to use some of its DFD savings for education. “There is a lot of interest.

That approach gives the ability to a country to actually lock in some of the savings using the power of a partial World Bank guarantee and channel those savings into an area that is priority for that country,” he said. According to the report, the groundbreaking new Gaia blended finance platform – which MUFG has been instrumental in bringing to market – may also be integrated into DFD structures.

“If the underlying project is aligned with the goals of Gaia, then absolutely,“ he said, noting that Gaia can also provide competitive financing in local currency. The climate adaptationfocused platform, which will become operational shortly, should provide complementary capacity to the Japanese bank’s existing blended finance efforts.

“One of the key reasons for us getting involved in Gaia is to look at some of those smaller but essential projects,” said Khandelwal. He said MUFG is “already engaged” with African sovereigns to identify projects that could be financed under Gaia.