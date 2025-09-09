Report: Dangote Secured 32.33% Of Total Crude In July

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has stated that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery received 32.33 per cent of its total crude oil sales in July.

It explained in an internal document submitted at the Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting in August that the total crude sold to Dangote Refinery in July was worth N34.64 billion.

The presentation detailed that total crude sales stood at 340,000 barrels, generating $22.51 million or N34.64 billion at prevailing exchange rates. The data showed that NNPC Trading lifted 220,000 barrels of Antan blend crude on the vessel Ottoman Courtesy.

According to the document, at a unit price of $63.73, the transaction totalled $14.02 million, which was converted at N1,532.55 to the dollar, translating to N21.49 billion. The document further showed that a second consign ment of 20,000 barrels from the same Antan field yielded $1.27 million, equivalent to N1.95 billion using the same exchange rate.

It further showed that the domestic arm of NNPC Trading also sold 100,000 barrels of Okwuibome crude produced by SEEPCO on the vessel Sonangol Kalandula at $72.09 per barrel, which totalled $7.21 million, and when converted by N1,553.27 to the dollar, eqaulled N11.20 billion.

According to the data, Dangote refinery was the offtaker for the domestic cargo, accounting for N11.20 billionof the total N34.64 billion realised from crude oil sales during the period which represents 32 per cent of the entire revenue declared for July.