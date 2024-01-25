Report: Dangote Refinery to Produce More Than Imports From Netherlands, Belgium

The Dangote refinery, at full capacity, would be producing around 12mn t/yr of fuel, which is more than the combined imports from Netherlands and Belgium in 2023, Argus Media has said. It explained that this should indeed mean that European refineries would have to work harder to find export markets. It stated that Latin America is an option, but that the refineries are more easily met by United States or Russian barrels. It said that the US is an option, but that it is producing crude at record levels and so has access to crude feeds and potentially a lesser need for European barrels.

According to it, In the longer term, refinery closures and conversions in Europe will play a role in this, but in the shorter term, it may mean European gasoline values have to discount to find a home. Argus Media provides price indexes, business intelligence and market data for the global energy and commodities markets, including crude oil, oil and coal. It disclosed this in an email sent to New Telegraph yesterday on responses during its West African and European gasoline (fuel) markets: Big changes in 2024 of its current webinar. It posited that the volume from Europe will decrease only when the Dangote plant and other regional refineries start to significantly meet the demand of West Africa (WAF).

It stated that there will still be need for tank farms in Nigeria even with local refining. It said: “Then the question will not be where can WAF get gasoline from, but where can Europe send its surplus if not to WAF? “There will always be a need for some imports, and with the de-regulation of the market and hopefully the calming of the forex situation, there will be scope for competition between imports and domestic production. Tank farm operators will be able to take advantage of this situation as well as any market structure. It may even be the case that product storage and lending with a view to re-exporting to Nigeria’s neighbours and further afield could be a viable business.

“According to our calculations, West African (WAF) delivered prices for fuel in US dollars were around $850/t in early June. They rose to above $1,000/t in August and September owing to peak northern hemisphere demand, but have now fallen back to around $750/t. So nowhere near as large a spike as in naira terms, and now cheaper than they were before de- regulation. The N-$ rate is the bigger issue at present.”