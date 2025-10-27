Report: Cross-Border Payments Market Set To Exceed $414bn

The global cross-border payments market is projected to grow from $206.5 billion in 2024 to $414.6 billion by 2034, according to a new report from Allied Market Research.

The study forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 7.1 per cent, driven by the expansion of global ecommerce, increasing remittance flows, and the widespread adoption of mobile and digital payment technologies. Cross-border payments underpin international trade, ecommerce, and remittances by enabling financial transactions between entities in different countries.

These payments often involve multiple banks, currency exchanges, and regulatory compliance processes, which historically have made them costly and timeconsuming.

However, advances in fintech, blockchain, and real-time payment systems are transforming the landscape by making transactions faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient. The report highlights that the Business-to-Business (B2B) segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2034.

Large enterprises continue to dominate transaction volume, supported by the growth of international e-commerce and increasing mobile wallet integrations. By channel, the “others” segment—which includes emerging payment platforms and Buy Now, Pay Later services—is projected to record the highest growth rate.

This reflects a broader shift toward digital-first payment solutions that offer greater convenience and speed. North America and Europe currently lead the global cross-border payments market, supported by strong financial infrastructure, high internet penetration, and mature regulatory frameworks.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) are emerging as high-growth regions due to increasing smartphone adoption, expanding digital wallet usage, and the rapid rise of small and medium enterprises entering international markets.

In particular, countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are witnessing a surge in cross-border activity driven by digital platforms and global trade participation. In LAMEA, remittance inflows and improvements in mobile money infrastructure are creating new opportunities for payment providers.

The report identifies blockchain, distributed ledger technology, and real-time payment systems as key innovations improving cross-border efficiency. Governments are also exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to simplify international settlements. At the same time, regulators are strengthening oversight of cross-border payments to enhance transparency and prevent financial crime.

This has led to the growth of regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions that automate compliance and monitor transactions in real time.

Major companies in the sector include Payoneer, Visa, FIS, TransferMate, Adyen, PayPal, Stripe, Western Union, American Express, PingPong Global Solutions, Thunes, Brightwell Payments, UniTeller, Banking Circle, and MoneyGram International. Recent collaborations reflect the industry’s shift toward integrated global networks.

In March 2025, PingPong Global Solutions partnered with Best Buy Canada to streamline payments for international sellers, while Thunes teamed up with PayPal to enable real-time transactions across more than 450 million mobile wallets and bank accounts in Asia.

As fintech innovation accelerates and regulatory frameworks evolve, the global cross-border payments market is set to enter a decade of rapid expansion, underpinned by digital transformation, mobile adoption, and increased financial connectivity across economies.