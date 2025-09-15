Report: China’s Central Bank Plans Better Cross-Border Yuan Regulation

China’s central bank announced, over the weekend, that it plans to better regulate cross-border yuan financing between banks, and promote offshore use of the Chinese currency, according to a Reuters report. The news agency said China is ramping up the pace of yuan globalisation as Beijing seeks to reduce its reliance on the US dollar amid simmering trade and geopolitical tensions with Washington.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in draft rules that it will introduce a counter-cyclical mechanism to manage cross-border, interbank yuan financing. The PBOC also encourages domestic banks to exploit their full potential in cross-border yuan financing, and will set a business ceiling that ensures “adequate room for growth.”

The draft rules were designed to “further support cross-border yuan financing by domestic banks, develop the offshore yuan market, and improve macro-prudential management of cross-border capital flows,” the PBOC said. Cross-border yuan financing, including lending and bond repo agreements, is the main channel for onshore Chinese banks to pump liquidity into offshore markets and promote overseas use of the yuan.

New Telegraph reports that in December last year, China and Nigeria renewed a 15 billion yuan ($2 bn) currencyswap agreement aimed at enhancing trade and investment between the two nations. The arrangement was expected to bolster financial cooperation and promote the broader use of the yuan and naira in bilateral transactions.

“The agreement is valid for three years and may be renewed upon mutual consent, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement at the time. The renewal of the currency-swap deal was aimed at deepening economic ties, facilitate cross-border trade, and encourage investment by reducing reliance on thirdparty currencies such as the US dollar, the bank added. The currency-swap framework was first established in May 2018, when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the People’s Bank of China signed a deal valued at renminbi (RMB) 16 billion (about $2.5 bn).