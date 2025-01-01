Report: Cheque Transactions Fell 4.03% To N3.11trn In 2024

Share

Total value of cheque transactions fell by 4.03 per cent or N130.38 billion to N3.11 tril – lion last year from N3.24 trillion in 2023, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has projected.

The firm, which usually cites electronic payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), noted that cheques have become “a less attractive payment method” over the past five years as digital payment systems such as NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP), the NIBSS Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) and Point of Sale (PoS), experience significant growth.

While available data obtained from NIBSS and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicates that the value of cheque transactions fluctuated for most part of 2024, as it stood at N288.75 billion in January ; N304.14 billion in February; N262.35 billion in March; N290.36 billion in April; N308.72 billion in May; N226.30 billion in June; N293.76 billion in July and N270.36 billion in August, further analysis of the data by New Telegraph shows that the value of cheque transactions generally maintained a downward trend in recent years.

Specifically, the data indicates that the total value of cheque transactions dropped to N4.48 trillion in 2019 from N5.04 trillion and N5.38 trillion in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

It further declined to N3.27 trillion in 2020; N3.22 trillion in 2021 and N3.20 trillion in 2022. Although it rose to N3.24 trillion in 2023, it fell to N3.11 trillion last year.

Analysts note that the decline in cheque usage is not peculiar to Nigeria but, rather, a global phenomenon, which is being driven by the widespread adoption of electronic payment channels.

For instance, the South African Reserve Bank announced in November 2020 that the country’s lenders would not accept any cheques for deposit or encashment after 31 December 2020.

This was after the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA) had noted that the Covid-19 outbreak was intensifying the decline in cheque usage in that country.

Also, in its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics”, the NIBSS stated: “The Covid-19 pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of governmentim – posed lockdowns.”

Indeed, in a report released in 2016, NIBSS had predicted that: “We might witness the end of the cheque book by the year 2050.”

As the the company put it, “globally, as the market share of cheques decline in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and real-time payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies.

“For instance, in the AsianPacific (APAC), China, South Korea and Australia recorded a 20 per cent drop in cheque usage although India recorded a 10.1 per cent increase in usage due majorly to her government’s demonetisation policy.

“In Nigeria, cheque transactions have continued on a downward spiral from its peak volume of 15.3 million in 2014 to 9 million in 2018.

This is a -10 per cent CAGR over the five-year period; with a growth rate of -17 per cent when compared to 2017. “Although, the volume of cheque transaction is decreasing, it is fair to say that its use is still relevant, especially amongst larger value transactions, bill payments, and payroll transactions.”

Findings by New Telegraph in fact show that analysts in Nigeria expect the country’s banks to continue to accept cheques for some time to come.

The analysts cite the implementation of the Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS) Version 2, which commenced on April 1, 2021, as evidence that cheques are still likely to be in use in the country for the foreseeable future.

A top official of a Tier 2 bank, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph that although cheque usage is declining in the country, the industry is not expecting cheques to become extinct anytime soon.

Share

Please follow and like us: