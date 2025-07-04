Report: Cheque Transactions Fall 0.23% To N1.45trn In 5 Months

Total value of cheque transactions fell marginally by 0.23 per cent, or N3.32 billion, to N1.451 trillion in the first five months of this year compared with N1.454 trillion in the corresponding period of last year, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), which usually cites electronic payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the value of cheque transactions stood at N312 billion in January 2025; N301 billion in February; N273 billion in March; N287 billion in April and N298 billion in May.

In contrast, the value of cheque transactions stood at N288.75 billion in January 2024; N304.14 billion in February 2024; N262.35 billion in March 2024; N290.36 billion in April 2024 and N308.72 billion in May last year.

An analysis of data released by NIBSS shows that the value of cheque transactions has generally headed south in recent years.

Specifically, the data indicates that the total value of cheque transactions dropped to N4.48 trillion in 2019 from N5.04 trillion and N5.38 trillion in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

It further declined to N3.27 trillion in 2020; N3.22 trillion in 2021 and N3.20 trillion in 2022. While it rose to N3.24 trillion in 2023, it dropped to N3.11 trillion last year.

Analysts note that the decline in cheque usage is not peculiar to Nigeria but it is a global phenomenon, which is being driven by the widespread adoption of electronic payment channels.

For instance, the South African Reserve Bank announced in November 2020 that the country’s lenders would not accept any cheques for deposit or encashment after December 31, 2020.

This was after the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA) had noted that the Covid-19 outbreak was intensifying the decline in cheque usage in that country.

Similarly, in a report released in 2016, NIBSS predicted that “we might witness the end of the cheque book by the year 2050.”

The company stated: “Globally, as the market share of cheques decline in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and real-time payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies.

“For instance, in the Asian Pacific (APAC), China, South Korea and Australia recorded a 20 per cent drop in cheque usage although India recorded a 10.1 per cent increase in usage due majorly to her government’s demonetisation policy.

“In Nigeria, cheque transactions have continued on a downward spiral from its peak volume of 15.3 million in 2014 to nine million in 2018.This is a -10 per cent CAGR over the fiveyear period; with a growth rate of -17 per cent when compared to 2017.

“Although, the volume of cheque transaction is decreasing, it is fair to say that its use is still relevant, especially amongst larger value transactions, bill payments, and payroll transactions.”

Indeed, findings by New Telegraph show that analysts in Nigeria expect the country’s banks to continue to accept cheques for some time to come.

The analysts cite the implementation of the Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS) Version 2, which commenced on April 1, 2021, as evidence that cheques are still likely to be in use in the country for the foreseeable future.

Also, an annual survey by the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) indicated that the use of paper cheques by US businesses jumped last year.

The report said that the number of respondents reporting use of paper cheque for payments surged to 91 per cent, up from 75 per cent in 2023.

The AFP issues its Payments Fraud and Control Survey report yearly, exploring the types of payments financial professionals use and how they encountered fraud in a given year.

”While it is unclear why cheque usage increased somewhat dramatically in 2024, some organisations may have been misled into thinking that cheque payments are safer than digital payments,” the report said.