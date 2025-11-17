Report: Chapel Hill, CardinalStone Lead NGX Broker Rankings

The latest broker performance report from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) shows that the top 10 stockbroking firms dominated market activity last week, accounting for 76.11 per cent of total traded volume and 66.10 per cent of total transaction value.

Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd. led the market by a wide margin, executing 8.567 billion shares, which represents 58.47 per cent of the week’s total volume.

The firm outpaced other brokers by a significant gap, with CardinalStone Securities Ltd. coming a distant second after recording 506.27 million shares, or 3.46 per cent of total trades.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers followed in third position, posting 365.55 million shares (2.49 per cent), while Cordros Securities and Coronation Securities accounted for 316.80 million and 308.16 million shares respectively.

Other firms in the top 10 by volume included Morgan Capital, Meristem Stockbrokers, QCapital, CSL Stockbrokers and Reward Investment and Services Ltd. Collectively, the top 10 brokers executed 11.152 billion shares during the period.

On the value chart, CardinalStone Securities Ltd. ranked first with transactions worth N47.549 billion, representing 15.19 per cent of the total value traded last week. Chapel Hill Denham took the second spot with N47.497 billion (15.17 per cent), while Cordros Securities secured third place with trades valued at N30.391 billion, equivalent to 9.71 per cent.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers followed with N19.555 billion, and CSL Stockbrokers completed the top five after posting N16.686 billion.

Other brokers that featured on the value leaderboard included APT Securities and Funds, Express Portfolio Services, Meristem Stockbrokers, Coronation Securities and EFG Hermes Nigeria. In all, the top 10 brokers recorded a combined transaction value of N206.916 billion, reaffirming the dominance of major brokerage firms in the week’s trading activity.