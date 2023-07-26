New Telegraph

July 26, 2023
Report: CBN unfreezes bank accounts of 440 persons, companies

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to vacate a Post-No-Debit (PND) restriction placed on the bank accounts of 440 individuals and companies, according to a report by the online newspaper, TheCable.

The report, which cited a circular, signed by A.M. Barau on behalf of the CBN director of banking supervision, on Tuesday, also said that the apex bank instructed the lenders to inform the concerned customers that the restriction on their accounts has been lifted.

A post-no-debit means that all debit transactions, including ATMs and cheques, on the accounts are blocked. However, the accounts can receive inflows

