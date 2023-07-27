Report: CBN To Amend Enaira Model To Promote CBDC Use

Acting Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folashodun Shonubi, tweeted Wednesday that the apex bank would amend its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-eNaira- to “ensure an increase in the volume and activity of wallet holders.”

Nigeria became the first country on the continent and the second in the world to launch a CBDC when it unveiled the eNaira in 2021. The CBN announced earlier this year that the number of eWallets in use had increased to 13 million. In March, the regulator said the value of eNaira transactions up to that point in the year was N22 billion.

Earlier this month, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) released findings from a survey showing the increasing popularity of CDBDs. Ninety-three percent of central banks were involved in some sort of CBDC as uncertainty about short-term CBDC issuance declines, according to the report.

However, the BIS said wholesale CBDCs could let financial institutions access “new functionalities enabled by tokenisation, such as composability and programmability.”