Report: CBN Concludes Audit Of Undelivered Forward FX Transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has concluded the forensic audit into undelivered forward Foreign Exchange (FX) transactions and refunded the value of all unfulfilled and unvalidated deals to banks in naira, Nairametrics reported yesterday, citing a letter issued by the apex bank, dated August 4, 2025, which was addressed to all authorized dealer banks.

According to the report, in the letter, signed by Okey Umeano, the Acting Director of the Financial Markets Department, the CBN confirmed that the audit, which was initiated to resolve the backlog of failed forward FX commitments, had been “successfully concluded.”

The regulator also emphasized that all validated transactions had been paid and that the local currency equivalent of outstanding and unverified transactions had been returned to the banks. Specifically, it stated: “Following the completion of the audit, the payment of all validated forward transactions has been effected.

In addition, the naira value of all unvalidated and unfulfilled forward transactions has been returned to the respective Authorized Dealer Banks. “Consequently, the matter of undelivered forward transactions is hereby considered concluded and closed.” New Telegraph reports that in February last year, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced that about $2.4 billion foreign exchange backlog was not valid for settlement.